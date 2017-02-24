Slow start kills No. 16 Wisconsin, fall to Ohio State

So this is how you play with a Big Ten regular-season title still within reach?
Wisconsin played its worst half of the season in the first 20 minutes, followed that with a slightly better effort in the second half but still suffered a humbling 83-73 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night at Value City Arena.
As a result, the 16th-ranked Badgers (22-6, 11-4) trail first-place Purdue (23-5, 12-3) by a full game with three games remaining.
The Boilermakers, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over UW, play Saturday at Michigan.
UW faces Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich. The Badgers have lost their last nine games at the Breslin Center.
Ohio State (16-13, 6-10), which suffered a 23-point loss at UW earlier this season, snapped a four-game losing streak.
UW dominated play in the teams' first meeting en route to an 89-66 victory. The Badgers hit 12 of 22 3-pointers (54.5 percent), turned 21 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points and outscored the Buckeyes, 42-22, in the paint.
Ohio State flipped the script Thursday.
The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the opening half, pounded the ball inside at will and killed UW on the glass. Ohio State finished with a 22-18 edge in the paint - the margin was 18-2 at halftime - and won the rebound battle, 38-25. The Buckeyes came in hitting 35.7 percent from 3-point range and made 10 of 16 attempts (62.5 percent) Thursday.
The Badgers launched 57 shots, with 30 coming from 3-point range.
Bronson Koenig scored 14 points in the first half to help keep UW somewhat close. He finished with 27 points in 31 minutes. Koenig hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and 9 of 15 shots overall but other than D'Mitrik Trice getting hot late and finishing with 14 points got little offensive support.
Nigel Hayes finished with seven points and hit 2 of 6 shots. Ethan Happ looked out of sync early and finished with four points. He hit 2 of 5 shots. The Buckeyes used aggressive double-teams early on both players.
Zak Showalter missed all four shots he took, all from 3-point range, and was scoreless.
Vitto Brown added nine points, six in the first half.
Junior forward Jae'Sean Tate recorded a double-double - in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds - for Ohio State. He finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds and got plenty of help as the Buckeyes hit 25 of 50 shots overall.
Sophomore guard C.J. Jackson, averaging 5.5 points in league play, had nine of his 18 points in the opening half to spark the Buckeyes. He hit all four of his 3-pointers and 7 of 11 shots overall.
JaQuan Lyle and Marc Loving added 17 and 10 points, respectively, for the Buckeyes.
The Badgers did little right in the first 20 minutes. They trailed by 10 points less than 10 minutes into the game, trailed by as many as 15 points and pulled within 13 at the break on Koenig's 3-pointer with 5 seconds left.
Ohio State, thought to be reeling from an ugly one-point home loss to Nebraska, outworked UW from the opening tip.
The Buckeyes closed the half with an 18-2 edge in points in the paint and out-rebounded UW, 23-12.
The Badgers, who had 21 offensive rebounds in the teams' first meeting, grabbed one offensive rebound in the half.
Making matters worse for UW was that its normally trustworthy defense didn't make the trip east.
Ohio State drove the lane, got open looks from three-point range and attacked the glass after missed shots.
The Buckeyes hit 5 of 10 3-pointers and 16 of 31 shots overall (51.6 percent) en route to the big lead.
UW showed life early in the second half, scoring on four consecutive possessions.
The Badgers twice pulled within nine points but gave up baskets each time, first a three-pointer by Jackson and then a long jumper by Kam Williams, as Ohio State built the lead back to 11.
The deficit was nine points midway through the second half, but UW missed two chances to pull closer and the Buckeyes eventually took advantage to build the lead back to 15.
Brevin Pritzl missed an open 3-pointer from the corner and Ohio State got a three-pointer from Lyle for a 59-47 lead.
After UW missed two shots, Jackson buried his third 3-pointer of the night for a 62-49 lead.
Game over.
UW never got closer than 13 the rest of the way and Purdue moved closer to the title.
