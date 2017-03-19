Wisconsin rallies to topple top-seeded Villanova

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his players will look back on their epic battle with defending champion Villanova with an intoxicating mix of pride and joy.
The No. 8- seeded Badgers can revel in the fact they persevered through turnovers, lackluster work on the defensive glass, foul trouble and missed free throws and then wiped out a seven-point deficit in the final 5 minutes 7 seconds to stun the Wildcats, 65-62, in a second-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday at KeyBank Center.
"Five minutes is an eternity," said UW senior guard Zak Showalter, who was so excited afterward that he nearly passed out. "If you go ask Villanova I guarantee they're saying the same thing right now."
For historians, the No. 8-seeded UW team coached by Dick Bennett defeated No. 1 Arizona on March 18, 2000 in the second round en route to a berth in the Final Four.
After UW outscored Villanova, 15-5, over the final 5:07, with seniors Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes combining to score 12 of those points, and with Hayes getting the game-winner on a gorgeous drive with 11.4 seconds left, the question must be asked:
Is UW in the midst of another run?
The Badgers (27-9) reached the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season and sixth time in the last seven seasons.
Villanova finished the season 32-4.
"Seeds don't matter," said Gard, now 4-1 in NCAA Tournament games as UW's head coach. "I told these guys I don't care where we're seeded. We have to win six games. Let's start with these two this weekend."
Hayes led four UW players in double figures with 19 points and eight rebounds. He hit 9 of 15 field-goal attempts, including the game-winner.
That came after Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (15 points) made just 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with 36.4 seconds left, after a turnover by Koenig.
UW called a timeout with 14 seconds left on the shot clock and 20.3 seconds left in the game.
Hayes got the ball on the right wing and drove baseline against Mikal Bridges. Hayes hesitated, faked a spin move back into the lane and then continued along the baseline and scored on a left-handed reverse layup.
"He left him in his tracks," UW associate head coach Lamont Paris said.
Villanova immediately called a timeout to set up a play for senior guard Josh Hart, the Big East player of the year.
Hart, who scored a team-high 19 points, drove into the lane against Ethan Happ (12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, two steals). Vitto Brown (10 points, three rebounds) sagged off from his man on Hart's left, reached in and stole the ball.
"I knew he wasn't going to pass it," Brown said. "His eyes were on that rim. I waited a little bit and as soon as I saw him going up, before any foul has got a chance to be called, I reached in there with two hands and was able to strip it out and hold the ball."
Brown was fouled with 3.4 seconds left, made 1 of 2 free throws to give UW a 65-62 lead and the Badgers prevented the Wildcats from getting a shot off.
"These were what NCAA Tournament games come down to," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "Down the stretch, they made two great offensive plays, two great defensive stops, and that was the difference in the game."
Koenig overcame foul trouble to hit 3 of 6 3-pointers and add 17 points. His 3-pointer forged a 57-57 tie and gave UW a 62-59 lead with 1:58 left.
"We got some stops when we needed to and we got the ball in positions we needed to score," Paris said of UW's comeback. "I think we were pretty efficient.
"And then it was more about will than anything when it boils down to it. You can't measure that. You can't tell guys to will themselves to do something."
