South Carolina basketball reactions: Darius Rucker cries, BJ McKie emotional and more

South Carolina basketball’s historic win over Florida in the NCAA Tournament generated all sorts of reactions and excellent tweets on social media. A roundup.
Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017
Darius Rucker with tears in his eyes pic.twitter.com/AMceWmuJDu— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 26, 2017
Incredible moment. Justin McKie finds #Gamecocks great BJ McKie for a passionate embrace. pic.twitter.com/I052EuH4q8— Adam Orfinger (@AOrfinger) March 26, 2017
Congratulations to Coach @FrankMartin_SC of the South Carolina Gamecocks for taking his team to the final four!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 26, 2017
Congratulations to @GamecockMBB - go win the rest! #SEC #MarchMadness— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) March 26, 2017
Final Four so proud of y'all @FrankMartin_SC @GamecockMBB congratulations— Michael Carrera (@24MCarrera) March 26, 2017
Great Day to be a Gamecock! Congrats @FrankMartin_SC and @GamecockMBB #FinalFourBound— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) March 26, 2017
With due respect to Florida, America is getting an extra week of Frank Martin and America is better for it.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 26, 2017
You can catch @GamecockMBB at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/hHFnz9FKaU— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2017
My twitter asked me "What's Happening?" I said this... #GamecockNation #EarnedNotGiven #MarchMadness #Final4 #GOGAMECOCKS pic.twitter.com/nVwkleeT1X— Sidney Rice (@sidneyrice) March 26, 2017
South Carolina is not just a football school anymore. The Gamecocks are going to the Final Four. A masterpiece from Frank Martin at MSG.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2017
South Carolina pushes past Florida and into the Final Four! pic.twitter.com/jZ7efSqF2i— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2017
FOREVER TO THEE!!! #WOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/uuThdJd1YF— Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) March 26, 2017
What a birthday weekend for #Gamecocks AD @RayTannerSC! @GamecockMBB @GamecockWBB @#MarchMadness #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/YMYuea1zUE— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 26, 2017
Only 106,192 of 18.8 million ESPN Tournament Challenge brackets (.56%) picked South Carolina to go to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/BnCJpbeiYG— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2017
Sindarius Thornwell's 103 pts are the 6th-most an SEC player has scored in an NCAA Tournament. He's 27 away from Corliss Williamson's record pic.twitter.com/gHfdowu59r— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 26, 2017
