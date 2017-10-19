How a billboard bragging idea ignited a new USC-Clemson rivalry

1:01 Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' Pause

2:05 Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

2:56 Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches

1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

0:51 Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election