More Videos

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Pause
Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 0:45

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge' 0:48

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

  • What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's 2017 game against Clemson.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's 2017 game against Clemson. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's 2017 game against Clemson. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Game day guide: USC vs. Clemson TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 24, 2017 08:35 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina and Clemson face off in a game in Columbia with notable stakes for both sides.

Game info

Who: No. 24 South Carolina (8-3) vs. No. 3 Clemson (10-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: The Tigers lead the series 68-42-4. Clemson is going for its fourth win in a row after South Carolina had a run of five consecutive victories.

TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analysis; Holly Rowe, sideline)

Online: WatchESPN

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)

Satellite radio: Sirius 138/XM 191

Odds: Clemson by 14

Weather: Mostly sunny, temperatures at 55 at kickoff, falling to 50 by the end of the game.

What’s at stake

South Carolina is hoping to pull off a massive upset against a playoff contender to earn the biggest win in Will Muschamp’s tenure. A win would also leave the Gamecocks ranked at the end of the regular season.

Clemson is trying to maintain control of its playoff destiny. Win, and next week’s game against Miami becomes a play-in game. Lose, and the Tigers’ chances get thrown to the fates.

More Videos

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Pause
Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 0:45

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge' 0:48

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

  • Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

    South Carolina football's Alan Knott got feisty about the Gamecocks' rivalry with the Clemson Tigers.

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

South Carolina football's Alan Knott got feisty about the Gamecocks' rivalry with the Clemson Tigers.

Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com

The teams, by the numbers

USC

CLEM

Points/Game

25.4

35.3

Opp. Points/Game

19.6

13.9

Yds. Rushing/Game

132.5

218.6

Opp. Yds. Rush/Game

143.3

116.5

Yds. Pass/Game

220.8

239.5

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

222.7

173.6

Avg. Yds./Game

353.3

458.1

Opp. Total Yds./Game

366.0

290.2

South Carolina players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley has been solid this year, but not always consistent down to down. If USC has a chance to win, it will need him to uncork some big plays. The second-year starter has 2,429 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has run for 230 yards and six scores, discounting sacks.

2. The Clemson secondary has been prone to giving up big plays this season, and that could mean chances down the seam for Hayden Hurst. The junior is one of the most productive tight ends in the country with 490 yards on 38 catches with a pair of scores.

3. Linebacker Skai Moore remains the centerpiece of South Carolina’s defense and two of his best skills will be helpful. He’s got a knack for creating turnovers with three interceptions and can create some havoc with seven tackles for loss and two sacks among his 73 tackles.

More Videos

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Pause
Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 0:45

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge' 0:48

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

  • Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Greenville News

Clemson players to watch

1. Quarterback Kelly Bryant is the pilot of the Tigers attack, and his dual-threat ability is key to what Clemson tries to do. He’s thrown for 2,154 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, plus run for 613 yards and 10 scores.

2. Running back Travis Etienne has been a jolt of energy for Clemson’s ground game. The freshman has 679 yards on 7.7 per carry with 11 touchdowns and is a threat to go a long way on every touch.

3. Clemson has too many defensive stars to count, but linebacker Dorian O'Daniel is the multitalented anchor in the middle. He’s got 76 tackles, five sacks, five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – A.J. Turner (Mon Denson, Ty’Son Williams)

WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)

WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)

WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)

TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)

LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)

LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)

C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)

RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)

RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)

LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)

S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)

NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)

More Videos

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Pause
Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 0:45

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge' 0:48

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

  • Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

    Will Muschamp talks rivalry during weekly press conference previewing the Clemson football game.

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Will Muschamp talks rivalry during weekly press conference previewing the Clemson football game.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Parker White

KO – Parker White

P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)

KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)

RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice)

WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson)

WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers)

TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith)

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)

LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris)

RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins)

DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster)

SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)

MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)

WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis)

CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond)

SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons)

FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (A.J. Terrell)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - Alex Spence

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney

PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)

KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)

Ben Breiner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Pause
Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 0:45

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge' 0:48

Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

View More Video