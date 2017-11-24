Game day guide: USC vs. Clemson TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina and Clemson face off in a game in Columbia with notable stakes for both sides.
Game info
Who: No. 24 South Carolina (8-3) vs. No. 3 Clemson (10-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Never miss a local story.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: The Tigers lead the series 68-42-4. Clemson is going for its fourth win in a row after South Carolina had a run of five consecutive victories.
TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analysis; Holly Rowe, sideline)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)
Satellite radio: Sirius 138/XM 191
Odds: Clemson by 14
Weather: Mostly sunny, temperatures at 55 at kickoff, falling to 50 by the end of the game.
What’s at stake
South Carolina is hoping to pull off a massive upset against a playoff contender to earn the biggest win in Will Muschamp’s tenure. A win would also leave the Gamecocks ranked at the end of the regular season.
Clemson is trying to maintain control of its playoff destiny. Win, and next week’s game against Miami becomes a play-in game. Lose, and the Tigers’ chances get thrown to the fates.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
CLEM
Points/Game
25.4
35.3
Opp. Points/Game
19.6
13.9
Yds. Rushing/Game
132.5
218.6
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
143.3
116.5
Yds. Pass/Game
220.8
239.5
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
222.7
173.6
Avg. Yds./Game
353.3
458.1
Opp. Total Yds./Game
366.0
290.2
South Carolina players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley has been solid this year, but not always consistent down to down. If USC has a chance to win, it will need him to uncork some big plays. The second-year starter has 2,429 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has run for 230 yards and six scores, discounting sacks.
2. The Clemson secondary has been prone to giving up big plays this season, and that could mean chances down the seam for Hayden Hurst. The junior is one of the most productive tight ends in the country with 490 yards on 38 catches with a pair of scores.
3. Linebacker Skai Moore remains the centerpiece of South Carolina’s defense and two of his best skills will be helpful. He’s got a knack for creating turnovers with three interceptions and can create some havoc with seven tackles for loss and two sacks among his 73 tackles.
Clemson players to watch
1. Quarterback Kelly Bryant is the pilot of the Tigers attack, and his dual-threat ability is key to what Clemson tries to do. He’s thrown for 2,154 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, plus run for 613 yards and 10 scores.
2. Running back Travis Etienne has been a jolt of energy for Clemson’s ground game. The freshman has 679 yards on 7.7 per carry with 11 touchdowns and is a threat to go a long way on every touch.
3. Clemson has too many defensive stars to count, but linebacker Dorian O'Daniel is the multitalented anchor in the middle. He’s got 76 tackles, five sacks, five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – A.J. Turner (Mon Denson, Ty’Son Williams)
WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)
WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)
TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)
LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)
LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)
C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)
RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)
RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)
LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)
S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)
NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Parker White
KO – Parker White
P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)
KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris)
RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins)
DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis)
CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (A.J. Terrell)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)
Ben Breiner
Comments