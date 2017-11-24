Game day guide: USC vs. Clemson TV info, depth chart, more

1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game Pause

0:45 Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

0:48 Alan Knott: 'We're going to get our revenge'

3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer