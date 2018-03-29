Villanova coach Jay Wright's path should look familiar to Loyola's Porter Moser

Before they were Final Four coaches, Porter Moser and Jay Wright met 25 years ago over a feast in Las Vegas as up-and-coming assistant coaches.
Moser, now Loyola's head coach, was just a few years removed from college in his early 20s, working his way up the coaching ladder on Tony Barone's Texas A&M staff. Wright, now Villanova's head coach, was in his early 30s on Rollie Massimino's UNLV staff after a five-year stint on his Villanova staff, two seasons away from landing his first head coaching gig.
"Two guys like Rollie Massimino and Tony Barone, of course, their staffs are going to go for a big Italian dinner," Moser said, recalling the meeting around Texas A&M's game at UNLV in 1993. "Rollie had a huge spread in Vegas, and we went there."
They met again the following year when the teams played at Texas A&M.
"Tony tried to have it as big as you possibly could have in College Station, Texas," Moser said. "But it paled in comparison to what Rollie had for us in Vegas."
The two haven't crossed paths much over the years, but Wright's journey – and crossroads – should seem familiar to Moser. He could find clues about how to handle his next step by studying Wright's decisions that have kept him satisfied at Villanova for 17 seasons, just two short of Massimino's tenure there from 1973-92 that includes the 1985 NCAA championship season.
Wright is making his third trip to the Final Four since becoming Wildcats coach in 2001, going for his second national championship in three seasons. Moser is on the other side of the bracket, making his first trip to the grandest stage of college basketball – also his first NCAA Tournament – in his seventh season in Rogers Park.
They won't face each other unless both win Saturday in San Antonio. The No. 11-seeded Ramblers will meet No. 3 Michigan, and No. 1 Villanova meets another top seed in Kansas.
But let's start with their similarities.
If Moser is a self-proclaimed "Catholic kid from Chicago," Wright is a Catholic kid from Philly. As Moser did, he also grew up in the suburbs of a metropolitan city that is obsessed with its own basketball lore and its pro sports teams.
Both earned their coaching chops from larger-than-life legendary mentors who have passed away: Wright the esteemed Massimino, Moser the revered Rick Majerus.
Wright and his wife Patty raised three children, who were all younger than 8 when he took the job and grew up as athletes at local Philadelphia schools. They all have gone off to college now. Moser and his wife Megan have four children who are now preteens and teens playing school sports.
They both coach at Catholic universities where basketball is the dominant sport. (Loyola doesn't have a football team. Villanova has an FCS program.)
Wright reached his first Final Four in his eighth season at age 47. Moser is 49.
But the most striking similarity is that as Wright experienced after early success, Moser now is hearing the buzz that he should look for his next gig. Loyola athletic director Steve Watson had said in a Tribune report that the university has been internally discussing adjusting Moser's contract, which pays him $420,000 annually.
But the conventional idea in coaching circles is to strike while the iron's hot.
When Wright coached the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in 2005, Villanova had not been to the NCAA Tournament in seven seasons and had not advanced past the second round since Wright was an assistant on Massimino's Elite Eight team in 1988. He followed up with an Elite Eight appearance in 2006.
It was hardly the perennial power it is now, and suggestions were made that he should find the next bigger, better job.
After the 2009 Final Four, he turned down a job offer from Kentucky and he asked to be taken out of consideration for the 76ers gig, preferring life a little more under-the-radar. Villanova has a strong fan base, but the city living-and-dying by the Eagles alleviates the pressure on him that would be inevitable coaching a team that's the main show in a town.
"We're lucky to even have (coaching) jobs," said Wright, who has received raises over the years and currently makes $2.5 million. "There are only 300-something of those in the country. But to be able to do it in your hometown at the school that you grew up as a fan of? Then to be able to coach there in your hometown, your wife is an alum, have your kids grow up around this wonderful community, I mean, that's the whole thing. I always say, I think for me, I have the best job in college basketball. It might not be for Porter, it might not be for Bill (Self, Kansas' coach), but for me it is the best job in college basketball."
Of course, the Big East – in which Villanova plays – has more allure, money and influence with the tournament selection committee as a conference that receives multiple bids unlike what the Missouri Valley Conference typically receives.
Those factors could sway Moser to leave the program.
Moser arguably had a tough – some would say nearly impossible – job in rebuilding Loyola, which had not been to the tournament since 1985. But Moser has expressed similar affection for Loyola as Wright has for Villanova because of its familiarity and potential.
"It has been a grass-roots rebuild," he said. "I'm blessed, so blessed that Loyola University, the administrators, the fan bases, they were steadfast on how I was saying I was going to do it with good kids, good people.
"I'm blessed that the University had the same vision, and this is the vision," he said. "I said it so many different places I spoke: 'Can you imagine getting to the NCAA Tournament, advancing? Can you imagine our university, Chicago? And I'm from the Chicago area. I just kept on pounding that vision."
It's similar to the vision Wright had at Villanova.
