Eagles announce women’s basketball schedule

Winthrop women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook announced the Eagles will play a 29-game schedule in 2016-17, which includes 15 regular-season home contests and road games against powerhouse Baylor, Ohio State and an appearance in the Paradise Jam tournament during Thanksgiving.
For the first year since the 2012-13 season, Winthrop will play a double round-robin 18-game Big South Conference schedule that will lead up to the conference tournament in Lynchburg, Va., March 9-12 at Liberty University.
The home schedule includes six Saturday games – five regular-season contests and one exhibition against USC Aiken (Dec. 10). The Paradise Jam includes three games in three days against Florida State (Nov. 24), Michigan (Nov. 25, and Gonzaga (Nov. 26) in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The season gets underway at home Nov. 11 against North Carolina Wesleyan – the first of three straight contests in the Winthrop Coliseum that includes South Carolina State (Nov. 14) and College of Charleston (Nov. 16). The Eagles will also host Tennessee Tech (Nov. 29), Akron (Dec. 3) and Mercer (Dec. 18). Winthrop will face Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 15 before traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State on Dec. 21.
The Big South Conference portion of the schedule will begin Jan. 3 when Winthrop travels to High Point before returning home to face Radford on Jan. 7 for the first of nine conference games in the coliseum.
For the complete 2016-17 women’s schedule, visit the Winthrop Athletics website at www.winthropeagles.com.
The Winthrop men’s schedule will be announced on Thursday following the release of the Big South Conference men’s schedule.
Comments