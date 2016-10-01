Longwood shuts out Eagle women

The Winthrop women’s soccer team fell to 0-2 in Big South Conference play after suffering a 2-0 loss at Longwood on Saturday afternoon.
Longwood improves to 5-7 (2-1) and improves its all-time record against Winthrop to 4-0-1.
Winthrop (3-7) will return home on Oct. 5 in search of its first Big South win when it hosts Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. at Eagle Field. The Eagles are hoping to avoid their second 0-3 start in league play under head coach Spencer Smith.
The Lancers got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute when Christina Corbin scored from the left side of the box on an assist from Jayden Metzger. The Lancers added an insurance goal in the 60th minute when Amanda Spencer scored off another assist from Metzger.
Winthrop was outshot 10-7 and Longwood had seven corner kicks compared to none for the Eagles. Winthrop goalkeeper Karly Gustafson finished with two saves while the Lancers’ Maria Kirby had three.
Volleyball: Winthrop (8-10, 0-3) remained winless in the Big South Saturday as the Eagles fell in three sets to High Point at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Emma Weakland led the Eagles with 10 kills and a .421 attack percentage. Siani Yamaguchi finished with a team-high 16 assists and seven digs. Winthrop plays at Radford and Liberty next Friday and Saturday.
Cross country: The Winthrop women’s cross country team finished fourth out of 11 teams while the Eagle men were sixth out of 12 schools in the 2016 Asheville Cross Country Challenge held Saturday morning on the Asheville Christian Academy course where the Big South Championship will be held in late October.
Freshman and Rock Hill native Olivia Paxton, who finished seventh with a time of 19 minutes and five seconds, led the Eagle women over the 5K distance while redshirt sophomore Kevin Mills (Suwanee, Ga.) was second overall in the men’s 8K run with a time of 25:46.73.
Winthrop will return to action Oct. 15 when it travels to Chattanooga, Tenn. for the UTC Moccasin Invitational.
Comments