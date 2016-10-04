Women second at Starmount event

The Winthrop women’s golf team had a strong performance at the 2016 Starmount Forest Fall Classic as it tied Virginia Tech for second place in the 11-team tournament held at Starmount Country Club.
Led by junior Ashley Sloup (Southport, N.C.), who finished second in the medalist competition, the Eagles shot a 54-hole score of 923 (313-303-307) and finished 10 shots behind tournament champion Tennessee Tech and four shots ahead of host UNCG. Sloup shot 222 (76-71-75) to finish three shots behind tourney medalist Hollee Sadler from Tennessee Tech. Sloup’s second round score of 71 was the lowest 18-hole round by any player.
Winthrop returns to action next week when the Eagles travel to Spartanburg for the Terrier Intercollegiate on Oct. 10-11.
Men’s golf: The Winthrop men’s golf team finished 10th in the 54-hole Wolfpack Fall Intercollegiate that finished up Tuesday at North Carolina State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Winthrop shot 869 (288-294-287) to finish 17 strokes over par and 32 shots behind team champion East Carolina (837) which won the title by three strokes over Kennesaw State (840).
Men’s soccer: Winthrop (3-7-1, 0-3) suffered its third straight setback as it fell 4-1 at Campbell on Tuesday in Big South Conference action.
Winthrop returns home to try and end its losing streak when it hosts High Point on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
