Proctor stands out at Malibu tennis event

Winthrop sophomore Lauren Proctor, who was representing the Big South Conference in the 2016 Oracle ITA Masters, advanced to the quarterfinals of the consolation round before bowing out on Saturday.
The 2016 Big South Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, opened the tournament main draw on Friday at the Malibu Racquet Club with a loss to Long Beach State’s Maeva Razakoa (4-6, 6-4, 6-4) to fall into the consolation draw at Pepperdine University. In the first round of the consolation match on Friday, Proctor claimed a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson’s Shreya Pasricha. In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Furman’s Ansley Speaks defeated Proctor (2-6, 6-4, 6-4).
In addition to her singles performances, the Bradenton, Fla. native teamed up with Jack Findel-Hawkins of North Florida in the mixed doubles draw. They fell, 6-4, to Gabriela Porubin (Wichita State) and Vinny Gillespie (Drake).
Men’s soccer: Winthrop men’s soccer fell 2-0 at Radford, Saturday evening in Big South Conference action. The loss is the fifth straight for the Eagles, who fall to 3-8-1 on the year and 0-4 in the Big South. Radford remains undefeated in the Big South at 4-0 and is now 10-2-1 on the year. Winthrop will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 19 when it welcomes High Point to Eagle Field at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Winthrop volleyball (9-14, 0-7) team dropped a hard-fought battle 3-2 Saturday afternoon to the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-16, 2-4).
Emma Weakland led Winthrop with 16 kills. Sammie-Jo Ah-Hong was one of three players who recorded double-doubles, finishing with 13 kills and 14 digs. Hannah Lackey led the Eagles with 27 assists and added 18 digs while Siani Yamaguchi totaled 13 assists and 10 digs. Carlie Skelton led Winthrop with 29 digs. The Eagles continue conference play at home next weekend, hosting Liberty Friday and Radford Saturday.
