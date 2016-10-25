Winthrop unanimously picked as Big South men’s basketball preseason favorite

Winthrop received all 30 first place votes and was selected preseason favorite in Big South Conference men’s basketball on Tuesday.
The Eagles became the league’s first unanimous preseason favorite since Gregg Marshall’s 2006-07 team, but this year’s squad may have had the benefit of familiarity. The Big South looks much different this year after the departure of established stars like John Brown and the unexpected transfers of younger talent, and even Coastal Carolina’s exit a new conference.
“There has been a lot of turnover to graduation and to transfers,” said Asheville coach Nick McDevitt. “(Winthrop) certainly have a very talented team, a very veteran team. The rest of us, it’ll take some time to figure out what each other has.”
Winthrop and Pat Kelsey are in a very different situation from most of the league with 13 of last season’s 15 players back, including senior guard Keon Johnson. He received 19 of 30 first place votes and was named the league’s preseason player of the year, the first Eagle to earn the honor since Torrell Martin in 2006.
“I’m just grateful, appreciative of the respect because I just want to earn it,” said Johnson, who could threaten Winthrop’s career scoring record this season. “That’s the only way I’m gonna try to get it, is earn it.”
Being named preseason favorites was a bit of an empty honorific for the Eagles, who have tripped at the last hurdle before the NCAA tournament each of the last three years.
But Winthrop looks as well positioned as ever under fifth-year coach Kelsey to make the breakthrough and reach the Big Dance this season. The Eagles return two of the conference’s top-three leading scorers in Johnson and Xavier Cooks, both first team preseason All-Conference selections.
“That’s all I think about really, is getting to the tournament,” said Johnson. “I’m doing everything, my teammates are doing everything and my coaches are doing everything to get to the next step.”
Winthrop tips off the 2016-17 campaign Nov. 12 at home against NCAA Division III outfit Ferrum College (Va.).
That Winthrop (23-9 last season) was able to retain so much of its 2015-16 talent is an accomplishment in itself. Transfers were rife throughout the conference, especially at defending champ Asheville, which lost two standout freshmen - Dylan Smith and Dwayne Sutton - to Louisville and Arizona after their stellar rookie college basketball campaigns. Asheville has seen top players transfer to Marquette, LSU and now Louisville and Arizona in the last four years.
But returning players alone - like preseason titles - guarantee nothing in terms of success. Kelsey has tried to coach this team just as he would any other.
“We didn’t want to skip ahead to chapter 40 in a 50-page novel,” he said. “We opened up to Page 1 and tried to make a concerted effort to start at square one and focus on what we do.”
2016 Big South men’s basketball preseason all-conference
Preseason player of the year: Keon Johnson, Winthrop
First team
Name
School
Year
Position
Height
Keon Johnson
Winthrop
Senior
Guard
5-7
Tyrell Nelson
Gardner-Webb
Senior
Forward
6-7
Xavier Cooks
Winthrop
Junior
Forward
6-8
Chris Clemons
Campbell
Sophomore
Guard
5-9
John Dawson
Liberty
Redshirt senior
Guard
6-2
Second team
Name
School
Year
Position
Height
Ahmad Thomas
UNC Asheville
Junior
Forward
6-3
Armel Potter
Charleston Southern
Sophomore
Guard
6-1
Kevin Vannatta
UNC Asheville
Junior
Guard
6-3
Miles Bowman Jr.
High Point
Redshirt senior
Forward
6-6
Ed Polite Jr.
Radford
Sophomore
Forward
6-5
Big South preseason predictions (first place votes in parentheses)
1. Winthrop (30); 2. Liberty; 3. UNC Asheville; 4. Gardner-Webb; 5. High Point; 6. Radford; 7. Charleston Southern; 8. Campbell; 9. Longwood; 10. Presbyterian College.
