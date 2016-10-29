Jersey of late Winthrop University player Bennie Bennett to be retired

A jersey retirement ceremony honoring the late Bennie Bennett, who died last April in a fatal automobile accident, will be held during Winthrop’s Homecoming Day game against Ferrum at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Bennett’s wife, Frankie, members of his family, and former Eagle teammates will take part in the ceremony.
Bennett, who was serving as superintendent of the Newberry County School District at the time of his death, was a member of Winthrop’s first men’s basketball team. He played from 1978 through 1981 and was the first Winthrop player to score 1,000 points in a career. He still ranks ninth on the all-time scoring list with 1,298 points, and is also ranked in the Winthrop career top 10 lists in field goals made, free throws made, and assists. During Bennett's three-years, Winthrop compiled a record of 73-31, and during his senior season the Eagles finished with a 31-8 record, still the most wins in school history.
He was inducted into the Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame and the York County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, and was a member of the Winthrop Varsity Club.
Following an outstanding playing career, he had a very successful 15-year coaching career at Fort Mill High School and Clover High School. He served as athletic director and assistant principal at Clover High School from 1993 to 1998. He became principal at Clover Middle School in 1998, and later became the first minority to be appointed as an assistant superintendent in the Clover School District in 2002. He had served as superintendent of the Newberry County School District for 10 years.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ticket office on the lower level of the Winthrop Coliseum, by calling 803-323-2345, or online at www.winthropeagles.com.
