Winthrop women fall short in loss to South Carolina State

The Winthrop Eagles couldn’t solve South Carolina State’s aggressive inside game and, despite staying close almost all the way, dropped a 63-55 women’s basketball game to the Bulldogs in front of 464 fans at Winthrop Coliseum on Monday night.
Freshman guard Danyael Goodhope led the Eagles (1-1) with 14 points and senior forward Erica Williams added 13 points and freshman forward Angela Coello Perez 10.
The game was the first against Division I competition for the Eagles, who are playing with four newcomers —- including three freshmen — in the starting lineup. Senior forward Williams, a pre-season all-Big South first team selection, is the only returning starter.
S.C. State, led by Chantel Williams’ 14 points, held a 21-17 lead at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. The Bulldogs grabbed an early 8-1 lead before an inside basket by Erica Williams brought the Eagles to within 11-9. S.C. State scored the next 10 points before Winthrop closed the quarter on an 8-0 run.
Winthrop took the lead for the first time at 24-23 about two minutes into the second quarter on a jumper by Goodhope, but State rallied to take a 32-28 lead at the halftime break.
Turning Point
Though S.C. State led most of the way, it was a game of alternating surges, and it was hard to identify one that was a key to the outcome. Back-to-back threes by the Eagles’ CiiCii Buford pulled Winthrop to within 46-43 near the end of the third quarter.
Two Williams three throws trimmed the margin to 51-50 with 7:29 to play, but the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run that made it 59-50 and the Eagles couldn’t get closer than six after that.
Critical
S.C. State won the “battle of the boards” 50-35 and got more offensive rebounds, 18-11. JaQuanna Murray of the Bulldogs was the games top rebounder with 15.
Star contributors
Bryeasha Blair, S.C.: A graduate transfer from Central Florida, Blair scored the Bulldogs’ last 10 points to finish with 13 points.
Danyael Goodhope, Winthrop: The freshman guard was 5-of-11 from the field — including 3-of-5 on three-pointers.
Erica Williams, Winthrop: Had a tough night from the field (4-of-14) but was 5-of-6 from the line and led the Eagles in assists with 4.
Jahima Bradley, S.C. State: The 6-foot-1 junior forward recorded a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
They said it
Winthrop coach Kevin Cook:
“We got crushed on the boards and they were in the paint on us all night. It was the kind of game where we needed to be up four or five points at halftime and not down four or five. It was the story of the night.”
On playing five freshmen in the game: “Nobody cares how young you are. The ball doesn’t care. I don’t care.”
Defense: “The easiest skill in basketball is learning how to box out. We didn’t do it well tonight.”
Winthrop guard Danyael Goodhope: “We didn’t get defensive stops when we needed them. Second-chance points can make you or break you.”
On deck
The Eagles host College of Charleston at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. After that, Winthrop doesn’t play another home game until a Nov. 29 meeting with Tennessee Tech.
Notable
Winthrop reported the signings of three players for next season. Cook has announced the signing of three high school recruits during the NCAA’s early signing period which ends Wednesday. Set to join the Eagles for the 2017-18 academic year will be 5-8 point guard Emma Staudt (Rockford, Iowa), 5-10 guard Emily Kelly (Gates Mills, Ohio) and 5-4 guard Kayla Brown (Charlotte).
