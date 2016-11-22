Johnson scores 38, Winthrop upsets Illinois 84-80 in OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Keon Johnson’s 5-foot-7 frame hasn’t always impressed many, including when he first met his head coach, but the guard’s effort was the difference as Winthrop upset Illinois 84-80 in overtime on Monday night.
The senior scored 38 points after missing Friday’s game against Florida State due to a foot injury, and helped Winthrop win its first-ever matchup against Illinois. The Eagles held the lead for only 29 seconds before forcing overtime.
“That’s just who he is: He’s just a little warrior, fearless,” Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey said. “He plays with a chip on his shoulder. I’m so proud of him.”
This is a program win. This isn’t just our win. This is a university and program win.
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey
Tevin Prescott had two dunks and Johnson made a layup during a 6-2 run to open the extra period and Winthrop (3-1) led the rest of the way. The Illini pulled within two on three occasions in the final 1:23, but Johnson made a jumper and Bjorn Broman and Prescott each made two free throws to hold off Illinois.
The Eagles shot 50 percent from the field and 45 percent (10 of 22) from 3-point range, with Johnson hitting 4 of 7. He made 15 of 21 shots from the floor in his return to action after missing last Friday’s loss to Florida State with a foot injury.
Michael Finke led the Illini (4-1) with 18 points, including six in overtime.
The Winthrop bench, including Johnson, outscored the Illini reserves 54-18.
Illinois players and head coach John Groce acknowledged that the little mistakes hurt the team at the end, but Groce thought this was something that his team needed.
“It was good for us,” Groce said. “We needed that challenge and we'll see how we respond on Thursday.”
Turning point
Winthrop’s 10-0 run to close out regulation - including seven straight from Johnson alone - swung the momentum in its favor, and that continued into overtime with Prescott’s two dunks giving the Eagles a crucial four-point cushion they were able to maintain most of the the remainder of the game.
Critical
The game was sloppy as each team committed 22 turnovers – Illinois scored 25 points off turnovers while Winthrop scored 18.
Star contributors
Xavier Cooks shook off a sloppy first 39 minutes of the game to hit a big 3 with 28 seconds left during that forced overtime. He finished with 13 points and seven rebounds but won’t be happy about six turnovers. Roderick Perkins and Prescott again provided lifts off the bench, each contributing little plays like key offensive rebounds or assists. Prescott had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams continued his hot return to the court for Illinois, scoring 17 points. He hit 2 of 4 from beyond the arc Monday night, and is 11 of 15 from 3-point range this season.
On deck
Illinois travels to Brooklyn for a Thanksgiving matchup against No. 19 West Virginia in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.
Winthrop will have a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving before hosting New Hampshire on Sunday.
WINTHROP (3-1)—Davenport 0-2 2-2 2, Okeke 0-3 2-2 2, A.Broman 3-6 0-0 8, B.Broman 1-4 2-3 5, Cooks 5-16 2-4 13, Prescott 4-5 2-2 10, Perkins 2-3 0-0 6, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 15-21 4-4 38. Totals 30-60 14-17 84.
ILLINOIS (4-1)—Finke 7-14 2-3 18, Morgan 1-3 2-4 4, Ma.Hill 4-17 2-2 14, Abrams 7-12 1-1 17, Tate 3-6 2-2 9, Black 5-9 0-2 10, Thorne 1-1 0-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 30-68 9-16 80.
Halftime—Illinois 38-34. End Of Regulation—Tied 70. 3-Point Goals—Winthrop 10-22 (Johnson 4-7, Perkins 2-3, A.Broman 2-4, B.Broman 1-3, Cooks 1-5), Illinois 11-24 (Ma.Hill 4-7, Abrams 2-4, Coleman-Lands 2-4, Finke 2-7, Tate 1-1, Black 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Winthrop 33 (Prescott 9), Illinois 29 (Ma.Hill 9). Assists—Winthrop 10 (Johnson 3), Illinois 15 (Abrams 6). Total Fouls—Winthrop 21, Illinois 21. A—9,502 (15,500).
