New Hampshire tops Winthrop with late surge

The team from the Granite State played like it Sunday afternoon at Winthrop.
New Hampshire used physical defense and relentless effort on the backboards to knock off the Eagles 65-60 at the Coliseum.
“Credit New Hampshire. They were the better team today,” said Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey. “They made the right plays at the right moments and got the stops when they needed to.”
After beating its first ever Big Ten opponent last week, the Eagles welcomed New Hampshire to Rock Hill on Sunday afternoon in both teams’ final game of the ESPN Preseason NIT Tip-Off. Both clubs wanted to end the difficult preseason tournament with three wins in four games.
New Hampshire’s win snapped Winthrop’s 10-game home winning streak at the Coliseum.
New Hampshire (4-2) got double-doubles from seniors Tanner Leissner (22 points, 14 rebounds) and Jaleen Smith (20 points, 11 rebounds). Both played all 40 minutes and were crucial in helping the Wildcats linger near the lead during a couple of scoring droughts, before striking late with a decisive 7-0 run.
“Great win for us,” New Hampshire coach Bill Herrion said. “I was very concerned coming into this game with how we were going to guard them. Our defense gave us a chance to win the game.”
Anyone that thought the Eagles (3-2) would walk over New Hampshire hadn’t done their homework on the Wildcats. Herrion’s team was picked to finish second in the America East Conference and won 39 games in the last two seasons combined. New Hampshire knocked off Temple in the first game of the ESPN-organized tournament and on Sunday was able to impose its defensive muscle on the Eagles.
Winthrop led New Hampshire 24-23 at the half, despite not scoring a single point in the last 6 minutes, 34 seconds of the period. The Eagles missed their last nine shots and only hit 2 of their final 15 from the floor. The Wildcats didn’t fare much better, going without a field goal in the last 8 minutes of the half, but they locked down Eagles star Keon Johnson and gradually lulled the frantic opening pace.
Kelsey’s team shot the ball better in the second frame, hitting 58 percent and taking a six-point lead with about 9 minutes left. But Winthrop attempted 12 fewer shots than the visitors in the second half and New Hampshire’s massive rebounding advantage paid off late in the game.
Turning point
Xavier Cooks’ two free throws with 3 minutes were the last points of the game for the Eagles, New Hampshire scoring the next seven to pull off a big road win.
Johnson turned the ball over on a drive and Daniel Dion drilled a 3 late in the shot clock for New Hampshire, Leissner diving on the floor to poke the ball out to the waiting shooter.
Cooks then missed a close-range shot, before Leissner grabbed Smith’s airball and scored for a 63-60 lead. Johnson clanked a 3-pointer and Smith scored at the other end to make it a five-point game, leaving the sparse crowd shocked at the sudden turn.
“Nobody really made a crazy spurt,” said Kelsey. “I think we went up six late in the second half and weren’t able to hit one or two shots and kind of blow it open. They just hung around, hung around and hung around, then made a couple of plays down the stretch, and we didn’t.”
Critical
New Hampshire bullied Winthrop on the backboards, grabbing an 18-6 offensive rebounding advantage.
“The first thing on our scouting report in our preparation was limiting their second opportunities,” said Kelsey. “Eighteen offensive rebounds and some key ones at key moments, so that jumps out to me.”
Herrion’s team feasted on long rebounds, especially its taller guards, like Smith. The 6-foot-4 senior came into the game averaging 8.4 rebounds per game and has already recorded three double-doubles and a triple-double in six games.
“This kid might be the best defensive rebounding guard, could be in the country,” Herrion said in the postgame press conference, pointing to Smith seated next to him.
Two other weird stats to note: Winthrop was 3 for 11 from the free throw line, unusual for a team that was shooting 79 percent as a unit before Sunday. And though the Eagles only turned the ball over 11 times against the Wildcats, New Hampshire had a 20-2 points-off-turnovers scoring advantage.
Star contributors
Cooks had one of his best individual performances for Winthrop, scoring 30 - half of the Eagles’ points - and grabbing eight rebounds. He largely carried his team offensively, due in part to the smothering defense New Hampshire played on Johnson. He finished with eight points on 3 of 13 shooting.
“We were just corralling him and using our length,” said Smith.
On deck
Sunday’s game was always going to be a test of the Eagles’ collective focus after the Illinois win and a short break for Thanksgiving. This coming week will again test Winthrop mentally and physically, with two-day turnarounds ahead of Furman (Wednesday), and at Dayton (Saturday).
“I’m very, very interested to see their disposition tomorrow at practice, the mentality that they bring tomorrow,” said Kelsey.
Box score
NEW HAMPSHIRE (4-2)—Camara 0-2 0-0 0, Leissner 9-23 2-4 22, Dion 4-11 0-0 12, Reed 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 8-17 1-2 20, Watkins 3-10 2-2 11, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Ogwuche 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 5-8 65.
WINTHROP (3-2)—Okeke 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-13 0-1 8, A.Broman 0-5 0-0 0, B.Broman 2-4 1-2 7, Cooks 12-17 2-5 30, Davenport 1-8 0-0 2, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 2-2 0-3 5, Prescott 3-4 0-0 6, Pickett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 3-11 60.
Halftime—Winthrop 24-23. 3-Point Goals—New Hampshire 12-38 (Dion 4-10, Smith 3-8, Watkins 3-9, Leissner 2-6, Burns 0-1, Reed 0-4), Winthrop 9-22 (Cooks 4-5, B.Broman 2-4, Johnson 2-9, Perkins 1-1, A.Broman 0-1, Davenport 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Hampshire 48 (Leissner 14), Winthrop 34 (Cooks 8). Assists—New Hampshire 11 (Smith 6), Winthrop 9 (Johnson, B.Broman 3). Total Fouls—New Hampshire 13, Winthrop 13. A—922 (6,100).
