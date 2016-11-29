Winthrop men host Furman Wednesday night

Winthrop hosts Furman Wednesday night in Rock Hill, in the second of three men’s college basketball games in six days for the Eagles.
Pat Kelsey’s team enters the game on the heels of a 65-60 loss to New Hampshire on Sunday. The Wildcats scored the final seven points of the game to nick a win from the Eagles in the final action of the ESPN-sponsored Preseason NIT Tip-Off. Winthrop went 2-2 in the event, beating Illinois and Manhattan, while losing to Florida State and New Hampshire.
The last of those four contests was easily the most disappointing - especially following the Illinois triumph. Kelsey’s team will have to put the Wildcats loss behind it quickly, with only two days to prepare for Furman.
That’s part of the core ingredient of withstanding a long season. In wins and losses there are things you need to address and clean up. I told those guys that, in a really quick turnaround, I’m really interested to see their disposition in practice, the mentality they bring in preparation for another really good team on Wednesday night.
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey
Furman (3-3) is one of the hottest 3-point shooting teams in the country. Niko Medved’s team has hit at least 10 triples in five of six games, and five different players that shoot regularly from beyond the arc are at, or over, 40 percent. The Eagles haven’t sizzled near as much; opponents have made more 3s than them in four of five games.
Winthrop (3-2) has won three straight against the Paladins, though the last of those contests was played in 1998, and 20 out of 22 at the Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles close out their busy week Saturday at Dayton.
Comments