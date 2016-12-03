Johnson scores 24 but Dayton pulls away for 83-67 win over Winthrop men

Charles Cooke scored 20 points and added six rebounds to help Dayton pull away from Winthrop in the second half for an 83-67 win on Saturday.
Scoochie Smith added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds while Kendall Pollard had 12 points for Dayton (5-2), which shot 51.6 percent from the field and held a 45-27 advantage on the glass.
Keon Johnson scored 24 to lead all scorers for Winthrop (4-3). The Eagles struggled most of the afternoon from the field, shooting just 41.4 percent overall and 28.6 percent from long range. Xavier Cooks added 14 points for the Eagles before fouling out.
Dayton led 33-27 at the half but pulled away in the second. A Cooke layup with 10:43 left gave the Flyers an 11-point lead and a Xeyrius Williams jumper made it 80-62 with 2:29 to go.
Johnson finished the game 7-for-18 from the floor and a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line as he also had four rebounds and four assists. In the process he moved into 4th on Winthrop’s all-time scoring list with 1,466 points, passing Eagle Hall of Famer Tyson Waterman (1,461). Johnson is exactly 100 points away from moving into third.
Anders Broman came off the bench for 12 points as he made four triples for the second straight contest.
DAYTON 83, WINTHROP 67
WINTHROP (4-3)
Perkins 3-8 2-2 9, Prescott 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 7-18 8-8 24, B.Broman 0-4 0-1 0, Cooks 6-10 1-2 14, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Davenport 1-4 0-0 2, Okeke 1-2 0-0 2, Pickett 0-0 0-0 0, Sadlon 0-0 0-0 0, A.Broman 4-8 0-1 12. Totals 24-58 11-14 67.
DAYTON (5-2)
Miller 3-6 2-2 8, Mikesell 1-3 2-4 5, Smith 7-10 0-0 15, K.Davis 3-6 5-6 11, Cooke 9-18 1-4 20, Pollard 4-8 4-6 12, Williams 4-6 0-0 9, Crosby 0-1 0-1 0, D.Davis 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 32-62 15-25 83.
Halftime–Dayton 33-27. 3-Point Goals–Winthrop 8-28 (A.Broman 4-6, Johnson 2-9, Perkins 1-4, Cooks 1-4, Ferguson 0-1, B.Broman 0-4), Dayton 4-14 (Smith 1-2, Mikesell 1-2, Williams 1-2, Cooke 1-4, Crosby 0-1, Miller 0-1, K.Davis 0-2). Fouled Out–Cooks. Rebounds–Winthrop 23 (Johnson, Perkins, Cooks 4), Dayton 41 (Smith 7). Assists–Winthrop 10 (Johnson 4), Dayton 13 (K.Davis 5). Total Fouls–Winthrop 20, Dayton 16. A_12,708 (13,435).
