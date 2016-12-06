Winthrop batters Greensboro before exam break

As Winthrop players went through their halftime layup line Tuesday night, a spectator at Winthrop Coliseum hollered to Eagles senior forward Josh Davenport.
“We got a 96!” said the spectator, a student that had worked with Davenport on a project for their advertising class.
It’s final exam time at Winthrop and that was the first of what Eagles players and coaches hope are many academic successes in the next two weeks. In its last on-court action Tuesday night before a 10-day break for finals, Winthrop got a feel-good blowout, dropping visiting Greensboro College 106-63.
The breezy victory was a welcome change after five straight games against difficult Division I opposition. Winthrop led 54-26 at the half and wasn’t really pushed by a Greensboro team that rarely ran the shot clock below 10 seconds.
”Trying to get our guys’ attention in preparation was a concern of mine,” said Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey. “I thought our guys’ approach was really good yesterday and they obviously had a lot of respect for the opponent and took care of business tonight.”
In the opening month of the season, Winthrop endured road games against three NCAA tournament berth-contenders, beat Manhattan before lunch one Monday in November, and were reality-checked at home by New Hampshire. Tuesday’s game - Winthrop’s 46th straight win against non-Division I opposition - couldn’t have come at a better time with first semester exams kicking off in earnest on Thursday. Winthrop’s level of college sports still emphasizes that part of the experience.
“I’ve got a locker room full of guys that are staring down the barrel of 27, 28-page papers, exams tomorrow,” said Kelsey. “I miss a ton about college. I don’t miss finals week.”
Turning point
Winthrop got off to a quick offensive start, making 9 of 11 field goals in one early first half juncture. But it wasn’t until about midway through the first that the Eagles began to pair buckets with defensive stops, which sparked an 11-0 run that put the Pride away.
Sophomore guard Adam Pickett had seven points in the spurt, his steals on consecutive possessions out of a timeout pushing the lead, before a loose ball rolled right to redshirt senior forward Tevin Prescott, who picked it up and slammed it home. Pickett then hit a 3 in front of the visitors’ bench, and Xavier Cooks turned a steal into an Anders Broman reverse layup to prompt a Greensboro timeout with the Eagles in front 36-18.
Critical
The game turned into a Tuesday night open run at the YMCA for long stretches but it was useful for Winthrop, especially players that haven’t gotten regular minutes or been in a funk recently.
Pickett hadn’t played more than four minutes in a game since the season opener and had scored just eight points all season, but was on the floor 22 minutes Tuesday, scoring 11 points.
“I thought he gave us a big spurt,” said Kelsey. “He’s like a microwave because he heats up really fast. He can be an offensive boost for us, but to try and eliminate some of those atomic bomb-kind of turnovers. Make the simple play and do what the game tells you, but he plays on the attack and that’s something that we need.”
Davenport, who has struggled since a standout game against Manhattan (4 of 21 from the floor in his last five games), played well and got some confidence-building breakaway dunks to go with an A on his advertising project.
Star contributors
Prescott was in no mood to take it easy on the visitors, scoring 13 points and testing the basketball goal supports with a couple of rim-rattlers. Pickett also had one of his better games in a Winthrop uniform, adding six steals to his point total, while Keon Johnson led the Eagles with 20. Josh Ferguson (13 points), Davenport (11) and Xavier Cooks (13) were also in double figures.
Winthrop scout team members got a chance for extended playing time after Kelsey inserted them into the action with about 4 minutes left. Mitch Hill scored on a nice drive and Freddy Poole finished in the lane in the last few minutes.
Springy senior Donavan Griffith had a nice game for Greensboro College, scoring 26 points and throwing down a couple of big dunks against a Division I opponent that he won’t forget.
And a fellow named Preston stepped on to the court during a first half timeout and beat out another fellow named Grant to win Domino’s pizza for his whole section of the Coliseum.
On deck
Exams. That’ll be Winthrop players’ primary focus for the next two weeks before resuming competitive basketball action on Dec. 17 at Hampton.
Box score
GREENSBORO (0-2)—Griffith 11-18 2-2 26, Marry 3-7 0-0 6, Cunningham 4-8 1-2 9, Gatling 4-13 0-0 8, Hawkins 0-2 0-1 0, Baggio 0-3 0-0 0, Fumbanks 1-6 0-0 3, Tilley 1-2 0-0 2, Corbin 1-2 1-2 3, Maddox 1-5 0-0 2, Outing 1-2 0-0 2, Barnett 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-70 4-7 63.
WINTHROP (5-3)—Perkins 4-10 0-0 9, Prescott 6-8 1-1 13, K.Johnson 7-11 2-2 20, A.Broman 1-5 0-0 2, Cooks 3-8 5-6 13, Ferguson 5-9 1-2 13, Hill 1-1 0-2 2, Davenport 5-8 1-1 11, Poole 2-3 0-0 4, Okeke 1-2 0-0 2, B.Broman 2-4 0-0 5, Pickett 5-9 0-0 11, Blake 0-1 1-2 1, Sadlon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-80 11-16 106.
Halftime—Winthrop 54-26. 3-Point Goals—Greensboro 3-19 (Griffith 2-5, Fumbanks 1-3, Outing 0-1, Barnett 0-1, Baggio 0-2, Maddox 0-2, Gatling 0-5), Winthrop 11-27 (K.Johnson 4-6, Ferguson 2-3, Cooks 2-4, Pickett 1-2, B.Broman 1-3, Perkins 1-4, Sadlon 0-1, Davenport 0-1, A.Broman 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Greensboro 36 (Griffith, Tilley 5), Winthrop 42 (Prescott, Ferguson 8). Assists—Greensboro 5 (Gatling 3), Winthrop 18 (K.Johnson, B.Broman, Blake 3). Total Fouls—Greensboro 19, Winthrop 12. A—916 (6,100).
