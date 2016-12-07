Winthrop University
Video: Winthrop assistant coach Mark Prosser talks about his prep alma mater renaming its basketball court after his late father, Skip Prosser
Mark Prosser was coaching Tuesday night in Rock Hill as Winthrop faced Greensboro College, at the same time his high school alma mater, Wheeling Central Catholic (WVa.) was renaming its basketball court after his dad, Skip Prosser, the former Xavier and Wake Forest coach and a mentor to Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey.Bret McCormick, bmccormick@heraldonline.com