Johnson hits 20 for 3rd game, Winthrop defeats Hampton 86-79

HAMPTON, Va.

Keon Johnson scored 24 points including a late 3-pointer as Winthrop fended off Hampton 86-79 on Saturday.

Johnson has scored 20 points or better for the third straight game the Eagles (6-3) and broke open a one-possession game on an 11-5 run over about two minutes late in the second, widening the lead from three points to 71-62. The surge was sparked by three straight 3-pointers from brothers Bjorn and Anders Broman.

Bjorn Broman added 14 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting and Anders added 8.

The Bromans made six of Winthrop’s 10 3-pointers.

Akim Mitchell broke out in a big way for Hampton (2-8), scoring a career-best 18 points and scoring more than four points for the first time this season. Trevond Barnes, another Hampton sophomore, also scored a career-best 18. A Mitchell 3-pointer drew Hampton as close as 74-72 with 2:55 remaining but Bjorn Broman and Johnson answered with 3s.

