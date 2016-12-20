Second half fight-back gives Winthrop a win in front of juvenile home crowd

Folks at Winthrop have wondered for years how to grow a stronger student section for home men’s basketball games. Tuesday, they tried a different tact, inviting over 2,500 students - from local elementary and middle schools - to witness the Eagles’ game against Georgia Southern at the Coliseum.
The kids were noisy, especially during the Eagles’ second half comeback en route to a 86-84 win over the visitors. It took a defensive stand in the last 30 seconds to pull off a victory that looked very improbable in the first half.
“Any win is a good win,” said Winthrop guard Keon Johnson, who scored 22 points, his fourth straight game over 20. “That was a tough one, but it’s a W. I’m just glad it’s over with.”
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey was thrilled with the environment created by the students, who danced during timeouts and roared on the Eagles (7-3) during their second half fight-back. After the game, he dipped into his family’s car salesman background - dad and older brother sell automobiles - to implore the kids to tell their parents how much fun they had at the game.
“Those middle schoolers saw a really good one, I think they had a lot of fun and they had a big impact on the game,” said Kelsey. “The other team called a timeout because we’re on a run and they took the place from a five to about a nine, in terms of the energy they brought. It’s so much fun to play in front of that type of energy.”
It was exciting for me seeing the kids, they were like really into the game as a collective group. It just felt really good because they look up to us.
Winthrop redshirt senior Tevin Prescott, on the elementary and middle school students that attended the Eagles’ home game Tuesday.
The kiddies wouldn’t have had much to tell Mom and Dad after the first 20 minutes.
Winthrop was fortunate to only trail by nine at the half. Johnson’s two free throws gave the Eagles a 14-8 lead with over 13 minutes left in the first period, but Georgia Southern (6-6) out-scored Winthrop 24-4 over the next eight minutes to build its largest lead of the first half, 32-18. Nine turnovers and 36 percent shooting meant Kelsey’s team trailed 40-31 at the intermission.
Turning point
Trailing by 13 with about 10 minutes left, Kelsey’s team ripped off a 20-5 run that resulted in the Eagles taking a 69-67 lead. Johnson scored 13 of 17 Winthrop points in one stretch.
Winthrop led 86-84, but Josh Davenport missed the second of two free throws, giving Georgia Southern the ball with 29 seconds left. Mike Hughes missed a 3 and Georgia Southern grabbed the rebound, but Davenport made a huge block to deny Ike Smith’s 3-point attempt and seal the win, much to the chagrin of coach Mark Byington’s bench, which claimed foul.
“It was close,” he said. “You’ve got to respect the referee’s call. I don’t know if he was at the angle to be able to see some things, but you can’t do anything about it.”
Critical
Kelsey cited Winthrop’s offensive rebounding advantage - 13-4 - as a huge key for the Eagles, especially in an area where they need to improve considerably. Xavier Cooks and Duby Okeke each had four offensive boards for Winthrop.
Star contributors
Cooks carried Winthrop during a tepid offensive first half. He finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds and hit 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Oddly, Johnson entered Tuesday averaging 10.3 points per game at home - a stat buoyed by a 20-point outing against Division III Greensboro College - and 27 per game on the road. But after scoring five points in the first half, Johnson put up 17 in the second half. Six came from the foul line in one short stretch and helped the little senior find a rhythm.
“I give credit to them, they had a great game plan for us. In the first half, a lot of guys were on me,” said Johnson. “The second half we had to be patient, see things from a little wider perspective and come through for the team.”
Roderick Perkins chipped in 11 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers from the right wing during the second half. His triple with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left gave Winthrop the lead for good, and Prescott also had a crucial block late that led to his lay-in at the other end.
Georgia Southern got 63 of its 84 points from guards Ike Smith, Tookie Brown and Hughes.
On deck
Winthrop leaves Wednesday morning to head to Saint Louis for a game against the Billikens Thursday night. The one-day turnaround is less than ideal, but Kelsey wanted his players to get a few days home for Christmas.
Box score
WINTHROP 86, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 84
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6-6): Simmons 2-4 2-2 6, Hughes 5-10 3-4 17, Smith 9-16 5-6 26, Brown 8-16 3-3 20, Allsmiller 1-6 2-2 5, O’Connell 0-0 2-2 2, Glenn 3-3 0-1 6, Gladden 0-2 0-0 0, Boykins 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-59 17-21 84.
WINTHROP (7-3): Perkins 3-5 2-2 11, Prescott 3-7 2-2 8, B.Broman 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 6-16 8-8 22, Cooks 8-18 8-10 27, Davenport 1-4 4-6 6, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 0-1 1-5 1, Pickett 1-2 0-0 3, A.Broman 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 25-59 25-33 86.
Halftime—Georgia Southern 40-31. 3-Point Goals—Georgia Southern 9-22 (Hughes 4-7, Smith 3-5, Brown 1-3, Allsmiller 1-5, Boykins 0-1, Gladden 0-1), Winthrop 11-25 (Perkins 3-4, Cooks 3-7, A.Broman 2-3, Johnson 2-7, Pickett 1-2, B.Broman 0-1, Davenport 0-1). Fouled Out—Prescott. Rebounds—Georgia Southern 30 (Smith 6), Winthrop 38 (Cooks 10). Assists—Georgia Southern 10 (Smith 4), Winthrop 13 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls—Georgia Southern 28, Winthrop 18. A—2,534 (6,100).
