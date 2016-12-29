Johnson’s 27 paces Winthrop men in conference-opening win

Keon Johnson scored a game-high 27 points to lead Winthrop to an 84-68 victory at Charleston Southern, Thursday night in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Winthrop improves to 9-3 on the year and captures a fourth straight Big South opener for the first time in the history of the program. The loss drops Charleston Southern to 4-8. Winthrop will have a quick turnaround as it will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon when it hosts Radford at the Winthrop Coliseum in search of a sixth win in a row.
The Eagles opened the second half on an 11-2 run that started with a Roderick Perkins 3 from the corner. Perkins found Johnson open for a 3 at the top of the key for a 49-39 lead and then drilled another triple from the corner for a 13-point advantage.
Winthrop opened the second half 7-for-9 from the field and maintained a double-figure advantage until the Bucs tried to get back into the game with a 10-0 run to pull within seven points with 8:17 to play. Leading 68-59 Bjorn Broman hit a 3 and then after a three-point play from Joshua Davenport, Broman hit another trey for a 77-61 lead with 4:39 to play. The Eagles finished the second half 7-for-11 behind the arc and were 10-for-22 in the game.
Johnson finished the game 7-for-16 from the field and 10-for-13 from the foul line as he also dished out a team-high seven assists and pulled down five rebounds. Xavier Cooks recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds - his third this season - and also had six assists and four blocks. Broman finished with 15 points, while Davenport tied Cooks with 11 rebounds to go with nine points.
5 Winthrop sophomore guard Bjorn Broman hit 5 shots from beyond the 3-point arc Thursday night against Charleston Southern, a career-high.
Armel Potter led the Bucs with 15 points while Christian Keeling added 13 points and Cortez Mitchell kicked in 11.
Winthrop overcame a 10-point first half deficit to claim a 41-37 lead at the break. Winthrop opened the game scoring the first six points of the contest but CSU grabbed the lead with a 12-0 run. The Bucs extended that lead to 21-11 after Potter scored driving the baseline.
At that point the Eagles reeled off 14 unanswered points, a run ignited by a Johnson three-point play. The Eagles continued to go inside as Tevin Prescott followed with a dunk off a feed from Cooks and then Davenport scored inside on a layup to force a Charleston Southern timeout. After Johnson made it a two-point game with a free throw, Prescott drew a charge on the other end and Johnson tied the game with two more made free throws. Johnson capped the run with a free throw line jumper for a 25-21 lead with just over six minutes left in the half.
After CSU tied the game at 25 all, Winthrop went on a 13-3 run for its first double-figure lead of the game as Johnson scored 11 of the 13 points during the run that started and ended with Johnson triples. He moved into fifth place on Winthrop’s all-time 3-point field goals-made list, passing former teammate Andre Smith.
WINTHROP 84, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 68
WINTHROP (9-3): Prescott 3-8 0-0 6, Okeke 3-4 0-0 6, Pickett 1-3 0-0 2, K.Johnson 7-16 10-13 27, Cooks 4-7 5-6 13, Davenport 4-5 1-3 9, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 2-6 0-0 6, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, B.Broman 5-8 0-0 15, A.Broman 0-1 0-0 0, Sadlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 16-22 84.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-8): Maxwell 0-3 2-2 2, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Keeling 5-13 3-5 13, Potter 6-16 3-3 15, Mitchell 4-11 1-2 11, Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, Thomas 4-10 1-1 9, Wallace 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-74 12-15 68.
Halftime—Winthrop 41-37. 3-Point Goals—Winthrop 10-22 (B.Broman 5-8, K.Johnson 3-6, Perkins 2-4, Ferguson 0-1, Pickett 0-1, A.Broman 0-1, Cooks 0-1), Charleston Southern 4-21 (Mitchell 2-5, Wallace 1-2, Martin 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Maxwell 0-2, Potter 0-2, Thomas 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Winthrop 40 (Davenport, Cooks 11), Charleston Southern 38 (Howard 12). Assists—Winthrop 17 (K.Johnson 7), Charleston Southern 8 (Potter 5). Total Fouls—Winthrop 18, Charleston Southern 21. A—665 (881).
