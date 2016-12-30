Keon-meter: follow Winthrop star’s chase to become school’s all-time leading scorer

The Herald is tracking Winthrop senior Keon Johnson’s chase to become the school’s all-time leading men’s basketball scorer. The 5-foot-7 Ohio native had little Division I recruiting interest out of high school but has blossomed into one of the best scorers in college basketball, averaging over 18 points per game each of the last two seasons.
Check this meter over the remainder of the 2016-17 season to track Johnson’s progress as he tries to reel in Charles Brunson, the Eagles’ all-time leader in career points.
