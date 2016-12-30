Limit turnovers and Xavier Cooks might be Big South player of the year

Getting nit-picky here, which you have to do if you want to find a negative in Xavier Cooks’ game right now.
A persistent rash of turnovers might be the only thing keeping the Winthrop men’s basketball standout from Big South player of the year.
Cooks’ game Thursday night in the Eagles’ conference-opening win over Charleston Southern is examplary of his play this season: 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots equal an important contribution. Just one crooked number - coach Pat Kelsey likes that saying - leans in the wrong direction. Five turnovers.
“You look at what that kid’s doing, you talk about stuffing the stat sheet, what isn’t he doing?” said Kelsey, suggesting that focus on Cooks’ turnovers is harping on the lone negative.
You’re talking to the wrong guy if you want to talk about some negatives about that kid.
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey had nothing but good things to say about junior standout Xavier Cooks
Cooks had five turnovers in a game just once last season (32 games). He’s already reached that threshold in five of 12 games this season, and he’s had six or more on four different occasions. It’s hampered his offensive efficiency rating, which is at 91.9, down from 107.4 last season.
But Cooks is still averaging close to 16 points, 7.3 rebounds and two assists per game, leads the team in steals and is second in blocked shots. He does so much good for Winthrop that it’s easy to forgive the giveaways.
“Sometimes I think he tries to be a little too courageous and make something happen when it’s not there,” Kelsey allowed. “But that kid is playing at a really, really high level. He and Keon Johnson both.”
Cooks is the biggest mismatch in the conference. The 6-foot-8 junior from “The Gong,” as his hometown of Wollongong, Australia is sometimes called, was small before he was tall. The skills he developed as a guard - dribbling, shooting, passing - are now enhanced by his height and gangly-armed 7-foot wingspan.
Xavier Cooks (@xaviercooks12) might like this slo-mo of his cut inside and layup to put @WUEagles up by 4. #Winthrop @Bretjust1T pic.twitter.com/fXJlD6aZJL— David Thackham (@DThackham) November 27, 2016
Likewise on the defensive end of the court. Winthrop aims for 32 deflections as a team each game; Kelsey said Cooks alone had 15 against Charleston Southern. His rebounding and defensive abilities are generally overlooked but will be critical Saturday against bouncy Radford post man Ed Polite Jr.
“He presents all types of problems,” Kelsey said about Polite Jr., the Big South’s leading rebounder. “He has such a nose and knack for caroms. It’s not like he’s running in there a hundred miles an hour, but he just creeps in there and then he just zings and gets it. Getting a body on him is important because he goes and gets it at his highest point.”
Cooks’ usage is up from 25.4 percent of Winthrop’s offensive plays last season to 29.3 this season - according to KenPom.com. That’s a higher percentage than even Johnson, who is probably Cooks’ main competition for the player of the year honor. Cooks can split open opposing teams with passes, scoring shots or drawn fouls when he knifes into the gut of their defense. As Kelsey said, “the more the ball runs through him, the better.”
Sometimes turnovers are the result of those drives into the lane, but there isn’t a perfect college basketball player. Kelsey joked, “I’d like to be more handsome,” before shrugging as he walked onto the Winthrop Coliseum court for practice.
Radford (6-7, 1-0 Big South) at Winthrop (9-3, 1-0)
When/where: Saturday, noon tip-off, Winthrop Coliseum
Opponent’s players to watch: Soph. F Ed Polite (10.1 ppg, 9.8 rebs); Soph. G Caleb Tanner (9.9 ppg, 42 percent from 3); Jr. G Christian Bradford (7.7 ppg, 2.6 apg, 35 percent from 3).
Need to know: Radford beat defending conference tournament champs UNC Asheville in overtime on Thursday night. It was a great start for Mike Davis’ Highlanders team, which had some of the most extensive roster turnover in the Big South during the offseason. Radford assisted on 20 of its 29 field goals and also got a career-high 24 points from sophomore guard Caleb Tanner to win at home against the Bulldogs. The assists aren’t a surprise; this team is largely devoid of an offensive focal point. Nine players average at least five points but only one - Polite Jr. - averages double figures.
Comments