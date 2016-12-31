Radford triples hold off Winthrop comeback

Winthrop ended 2016 on a sour note, falling 82-80 to Radford Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles left it too late to mount a furious comeback. Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with a defender in his face cut the Highlanders’ lead to 82-80 with 7.5 seconds left. After a timeout, Radford carved up Winthrop’s full court press and ran out the clock for an anticlimactic conclusion. Johnson finished with 37 points but it wasn’t enough to stave off a first loss in six games for the Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big South).
“Coming to our place, we’re the preseason favorite to win the league, playing on the road with a young team, to come in and get a win like that is really good for them,” said Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey.
Radford graduated seven seniors was an unknown quantity headed into the season. The Highlanders (7-7, 2-0) lost all six of their true road games to start the season but there weren’t any road nerves on Saturday. They hit 16 3-pointers in another key conference win for Mike Jones’ team after it knocked off UNC Asheville on Thursday.
“We’re not there yet, not even close,” said Jones. “We’ve got five new faces as players, four new coaches, so it is a definite work in progress. We played a really difficult schedule in non-conference and got our heads beat in a couple of times, so maybe some of that’s showing up now. But from Day 1 I liked the way this team competes.”
Radford took control in the first half in conjunction with a nearly 5-minute Winthrop field goal drought. The Highlanders out-scored the Eagles 12-3 in that span, Justin Cousin hitting a 3-pointer while drawing an Adam Pickett foul, before Ed Polite Jr. levitated in mid-air to drop in a close-range jump for a 35-24 lead.
The Eagles finally shook their funk, Johnson driving into the teeth of the defense and kicking out to Xavier Cooks for a rhythm 3, before feeding Josh Davenport in transition for a layup plus the foul to cut the Radford advantage to 35-30.
Turning point
Trailing 54-49 with about 15 minutes left, Anders Broman buried a 3 to cut the lead to three. But he missed another good look from the corner that would have tied the game, and after a Winthrop defensive stop, Josh Davenport stepped on the line for an Eagles turnover. Radford’s Caleb Tanner splashed in a 3 on the subsequent possession to make it 57-51 and give the visitors a little bit of breathing room.
Critical
That was one of several occasions in the second half where Winthrop felt like it was on the cusp of taking the lead but Radford continually dug up an answer to peg back the hosts.
“Very timely, big moment shots,” Kelsey said. “Ball falls their way they get a wide open 3. But you’ve got to credit them.”
Many of those answers manifested in deflating 3-pointers from Cousin, Tanner and Christian Lutete. Radford hit 16 of 33 from beyond the arc, the most triples allowed by the Eagles under Kelsey and the most since Feb. 4, 2010 when VMI also hit 16.
Star contributors
At times on Saturday it looked like Johnson would singlehandedly beat Radford.
He posted 15 points in the first 20 minutes and only heated up in the second half. The little senior scored 12 of Winthrop’s 14 in one span and had 22 of the team’s 40 in the second half en route to his sixth career 30-point game in college.
“It’s like I did something to him,” joked Radford’s coach, Jones. “I just try to show him love every time I see him but it’s not working. He’s an unbelievable player.”
Duby Okeke blocked four shots, setting a new school record in the process. He tied Billy Houston’s school record (129) with a ferocious denial of Christian Lutete’s drive, pinning it off the backboard, before breaking the record with a stuff of Devonnte Holland later in the first half.
Radford’s Cousin hit 6 of 9 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points, while Tanner, who hit five 3s, led the Highlanders with 20.
On deck
Winthrop travels to High Point Wednesday for its third conference game and first contest in 2017. Radford hosts Gardner-Webb looking for its third straight conference win.
Box score
RADFORD 82, WINTHROP 80
RADFORD (7-7): Polite 4-10 5-6 13, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Cousin 6-10 1-1 19, Hicks 1-4 1-2 4, Bradford 3-10 0-0 7, Lutete 4-7 2-4 13, Holland 1-2 0-1 2, Christy 1-2 0-0 2, Bolstad 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner 7-16 1-1 20. Totals 28-66 10-15 82.
WINTHROP (9-4): Prescott 0-1 0-2 0, Perkins 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 12-26 10-11 37, B.Broman 1-4 0-0 3, Cooks 7-9 1-2 17, Davenport 3-6 1-3 7, Ferguson 2-2 1-1 5, Okeke 1-1 0-0 2, Pickett 0-1 1-2 1, A.Broman 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-60 16-23 80.
Halftime—Radford 43-38. 3-Point Goals—Radford 16-33 (Cousin 6-9, Tanner 5-12, Lutete 3-4, Hicks 1-3, Bradford 1-3, Polite 0-2), Winthrop 8-23 (Johnson 3-10, Cooks 2-3, Perkins 1-3, B.Broman 1-3, A.Broman 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Radford 36 (Polite, Lutete, Cousin 6), Winthrop 32 (Davenport 8). Assists—Radford 20 (Bradford 7), Winthrop 7 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls—Radford 20, Winthrop 12. A—1,199 (6,100).
