Williams’ rally leads Eagles, but Winthrop falls to Radford

Winthrop’s women battled visiting Radford to the very end before losing 60-50 on Saturday afternoon in a Big South Conference matchup.
Senior Erica Williams led a fourth-quarter comeback that saw Winthrop trim the deficit from 17 to eight with under a minute left in the game. Williams scored 10 of the Eagles’ 18 points in the final period and finished with a game-high 16 points.
The loss drops Winthrop to 1-13 on the season and 0-2 in Big South play while Radford improves to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the league for the first time in six years.
The Highlanders featured a balanced offensive attack as four players scored in double figures led by Jayda Worthy with 14. She completed double-double performance with a game-high 12 rebounds. Jen Falconer, Destinee Walker and Sydney Nunley finished with 10 points each.
Radford opened up a 21-7 lead after one quarter as Winthrop connected on 3 for 14 from the field compared to 8 for 17 by the Highlanders. Nunley played the key role in Radford’s early lead as she scored eight of her 10 points in the first 10 minutes, including six straight to open up a 11-5 lead.
Winthrop opened up the second quarter shooting better as it made four of its first six shots and outscored Radford 12-5 in the first 5:31 to trim the deficit to seven points at 26-19 following a 3-pointer by Noell Kellers. The Eagles trailed 28-19 at intermission as both teams struggled to score in the final four minutes.
Radford opened up its largest lead of the game at 20 points when Khiana Johnson connected on a baseline jumper to make the score 48-28 with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter. The Eagles trailed 49-32 entered the final quarter.
Down 53-35 with just under eight minutes left in the game, Williams led the Eagles comeback by scoring 10 of Winthrop’s next 12 points. Two free throws by CiiCii Buford with 46 second left made it a 58-50 game.
Winthrop will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to host preseason Big South Conference favorite and defending league champion UNC Asheville at 7 p.m.
