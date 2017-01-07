Winthrop puts defensive clamps on Longwood

Winthrop pummeled Longwood in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game at the Coliseum.
The Eagles out-scored their opponents 6-0 and 13-2 in two early stretches of the second period on their way to an 83-65 dismantling of the visiting Lancers.
Longwood won its first three games in conference play, the first such streak in the program’s young Division I history, but the Eagles made Jayson Gee’s team look a lot more like the version that went 3-8 in non-conference play with a mean defensive effort. Winthrop, winners in seven of the last eight games, forced 18 turnovers for a 31-8 points-off-turnovers advantage.
“We pride ourselves on that,” said guard Roderick Perkins, “and once some shots start falling, we’re hard to beat.”
Winthrop (11-4, 3-1 Big South) seized the lead with an 11-0 run early in the first half. Trailing 9-4, the Eagles sparked the burst in the same way that most begin, with a string of defensive stops. After Xavier Cooks hit two free throws, Longwood (6-9, 3-1) turned the ball over three times and missed a 3-pointer on its next four offensive possessions.
Meanwhile, Keon Johnson, Josh Davenport and Adam Pickett all beat their defenders off the dribble, scoring close-range, before Johnson drove and kicked out to Anders Broman for a 3 and a Longwood timeout with 13 minutes, 20 seconds left in the half.
Turning point
Winthrop built on its 10-point halftime lead by blowing the Lancers away early in the second period. A 14-2 run inflicted the fatal damage, with 3-pointers from Johnson and Perkins sandwiching two drives for buckets by Davenport.
Critical
Longwood shot 52 percent from the floor, including 46 percent from 3, on its way to a surprising 3-0 start in Big South action.
But Winthrop turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season Saturday, limiting the Lancers to 45 percent shooting from the floor and just 26 from 3. Pat Kelsey’s team also cleaned the defensive backboards, allowing just five offensive rebounds, and was active and long-armed all over the floor.
With shots not falling as readily, Longwood’s seven-man rotation, with two players suspended and two injured, was revealed for the first time in conference play. Ten different Eagles scored and Winthrop played with its usual fast-as-possible pace.
“We definitely talked about. It’s no secret that their rotation is really short right now,” said Kelsey. “We didn’t have to do something different because I don’t care who we’re playing, we want to push the ball and play fast. In the second half, I thought our cumulative pressure would hopefully wear them down.”
It did.
“I think they’re one of the best tempo teams in the country, definitely in our league,” said Gee. “This really exposed us for the deficiency of our depth.”
Star contributors
Johnson needed 22 points to pass LaShawn Coulter in second place on Winthrop’s career scoring list. He got 20 on Saturday before checking out with about five minutes left and the game well in hand, and also had six rebounds and four assists.
Cooks finished with 13 points and 11 boards for his third double-double in the last four games, and Perkins gave Winthrop a great burst early in the second half when the Eagles buried the visitors. He finished with 13 points, 11 of those coming in the first five minutes of the second period. Despite not scoring in the first half, the redshirt senior showed zero hesitation to fire up a couple of open looks and get himself, and the team, churning.
“What’s impressive is how much confidence all those guys play with,” said Gee. “Some of those guys, I wouldn’t let take all of those shots.”
On deck
Winthrop hosts Presbyterian Wednesday with the goal of improving to 4-1 in the Big South and partially breaking up a five-way tie for first place with Radford, UNC Asheville, Liberty and Longwood. The Lancers take on Asheville in their second straight road game against a Big South title contender.
Box score
WINTHROP 83, LONGWOOD 65
LONGWOOD (6-9): Lane 6-12 2-3 14, Smith 4-6 3-4 12, Allen 4-14 1-2 12, Walton 3-6 0-0 7, Belton 4-7 2-3 11, Romeo 0-0 1-2 1, Shields 3-5 0-0 6, Gee 0-3 2-2 2, Ezeani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 11-16 65.
WINTHROP (11-4): Perkins 4-7 2-2 13, Okeke 1-3 0-1 2, B.Broman 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 8-16 0-0 20, Cooks 5-14 3-3 13, Davenport 4-6 0-0 8, Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Ferguson 1-4 2-2 5, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Prescott 0-1 0-0 0, Blake 1-3 0-0 2, Pickett 3-6 2-2 8, A.Broman 4-10 0-0 10, Sadlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 9-10 83.
Halftime—Winthrop 34-24. 3-Point Goals—Longwood 6-23 (Allen 3-9, Walton 1-3, Smith 1-3, Belton 1-4, Shields 0-1, Lane 0-3), Winthrop 10-36 (Johnson 4-9, Perkins 3-6, A.Broman 2-6, Ferguson 1-4, Pickett 0-2, Poole 0-2, Cooks 0-3, B.Broman 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Longwood 32 (Lane 6), Winthrop 38 (Cooks 11). Assists—Longwood 4 (Gee 2), Winthrop 13 (Cooks, Johnson 4). Total Fouls—Longwood 15, Winthrop 14. A—1,155 (6,100).
