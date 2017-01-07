PHOTOS: Winthrop depth wears down Longwood

Winthrop beat Longwood by 18 points Dec. 7 for its seventh win in eight games.
Redshirt junior Duby Okeke was recognized before Winthrop’s game against Longwood for breaking the Eagles’ career blocked shots record recently.
Winthrop's No. 00 Duby Okeke drives to the basket as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 5 Keon Johnson drives to the basket as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 31 Tevin Prescott puts up a shot as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 42 Joshua Davenport dunks the ball as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 42 Joshua Davenport puts up a shot as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's Joshua Davenport dunks the ball as Winthrop hosts Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday. Winthrop won 83-65.
Winthrop's No. 14 Adam Pickett powers to the basket as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 42 Joshua Davenport dunks the ball as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 12 Xavier Cooks makes his way to the free throw line as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 14 Adam Pickett drives the lane as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 14 Adam Pickett puts up a shot as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 10 Anders Broman works his way past Longwood's No. 1 Isaiah Walton as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 12 Xavier Cooks drives to the rim as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks puts the shot off the glass in Saturday’s win.
Winthrop's No. 12 Xavier Cooks heads to the rim for 2 of his 13 points as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 25 Josh Ferguson works the ball down court as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 14 Adam Pickett puts up a free throw as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 1 Roderick Perkins puts up a free throw as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 3 Kellen Blake puts up a shot as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 42 Joshua Davenport glides to the rim for 2 of his 8 points as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 25 Josh Ferguson makes his way to the free throw line as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 32 Freddy Poole puts his shot up over Longwoods No. 20 Obi Romeo as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 14 Adam Pickett drives to the basket as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 42 Joshua Davenport drives to the basket as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 42 Joshua Davenport cuts to the basket as Winthrop hosts Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
Winthrop's No. 1 Roderick Perkins works against Longwood's No. 21 JaShaun Smith as Winthrop hosted Longwood in Big South Conference play Saturday, 1-7-2017.
