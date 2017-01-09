Winthrop baseball to play Davidson at Knights’ BB&T Ballpark

College baseball will return to BB&T Ballpark on May 10 in downtown Charlotte when the Davidson Wildcats host the Winthrop Eagles in a 6:05 p.m. game.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and field box tickets will cost $10 for fans. Students from each university will be offered a discounted field box ticket of just $8 by showing a school ID. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“Bringing in college baseball to BB&T Ballpark has been our goal since day one,” stated Knights Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President Dan Rajkowski. “We are very pleased to once again welcome these two great programs to Uptown Charlotte for a game on May 10th.”
The Davidson College Wildcats are members of the Atlantic 10 Conference and are led by head baseball coach Dick Cooke, who will begin his 27th season at the helm in 2017. Two years ago, the Knights hosted the Wildcats in a scrimmage game at BB&T Ballpark.
“We’re very excited to play at BB&T Ballpark and so pleased with the way the Knights have embraced college baseball the way they have,” said Cooke. “We had a chance a few years ago to play a scrimmage game against the Knights, which was a great experience for our players and we were able to get a number of alumni out, who really enjoyed it and thought it was a fantastic atmosphere. We’re delighted to be given the opportunity to play there again, and we’re looking for the same type of positive environment this season against a really good Winthrop ball club.”
The Eagles are led by head baseball coach Tom Riginos, who enters his seventh season as the team’s skipper in 2017. Riginos, who became the third head coach in the program’s history in 2010, led the Eagles to the Big South Conference Southern Division title in 2014. The Eagles played host to the Charlotte 49ers last season. The 49ers won that game 7-1.
“First, I want to thank the Charlotte Knights for giving our players a great opportunity to play in one of the best baseball stadiums in the country,” stated Riginos. “This is our 2nd year to have the chance to play at BB&T Ballpark and our players and fans are very excited. I also want to thank coach Cooke and Davidson College for agreeing to play on May 10th.”
2017 College Baseball Schedule at BB&T Ballpark
Tuesday, March 21
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Charlotte 49ers
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, March 28
N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Charlotte 49ers
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Wednesday, May 10
Winthrop Eagles vs. Davidson Wildcats
6:05 p.m. First Pitch
Comments