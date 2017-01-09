Winthrop’s Keon Johnson named Big South men’s basketball player of the week

Winthrop senior guard Keon Johnson has been named the Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while UNC Asheville freshman guard MaCio Teague is the Come Ready Nutrition Freshman of the Week for games played Jan. 2-8.
Johnson averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 50 percent in both games to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 week. He opened with 27 points at High Point last Wednesday - 21 in the second-half - and made 7-of-8 three-pointers to pace Winthrop to its first win at the Millis Center in 10 years. Johnson then tallied 20 points Saturday against league-leading Longwood with six boards and four helpers, and scored 14 of his points in the second half. For the week, he was 15-of-30 from the field, 11-of-17 from three-point range (64.7 percent) and made all six free throw attempts.
Johnson is second in the Big South in scoring at 21.3 points per game and has at least 20 points in eight of his nine games. He’s also ranked 19th nationally in scoring per game.
