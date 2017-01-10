5 things to know as Winthrop hosts Presbyterian

Winthrop looks to continue a good run Wednesday night at home against Presbyterian.
The Blue Hose are propping up the Big South standings after dropping their first four league encounters, while the Eagles hunt a win that would likely help them break up a five-way tie for first place.
Winthrop (11-4, 3-1 Big South) has won six in a row over Gregg Nibert’s Blue Hose, and has taken seven of its last eight games overall. Here are five things to know ahead of Wednesday night’s 6:30 p.m. game:
Winthrop needs a third scorer
The Eagles are one of just two teams in the Big South with a pair of players averaging over 15 points per game. Keon Johnson and Xavier Cooks join Asheville’s Ahmad Thomas and MaCio Teague as the only duos in the league scoring at that level consistently.
Winthrop has a host of players that could step up and join Johnson and Cooks as double figures scorers on any given night - either of the Broman brothers, Roderick Perkins or Joshua Davenport spring to mind - but at least one of them needs to do so. Winthrop is 9-2 when more than two players hit 10 or more points, with the only losses coming against top-10 Florida State and Dayton, which is receiving votes in recent top-25 polls.
2-2 The Eagles are 2-2 when two players or less score in double digits. Frustrating home losses to New Hampshire and Radford both fell in that category.
Ferguson seeing more minutes
Six-foot-8 freshman Josh Ferguson is seeing more minutes in the last few games as he continues to strengthen the Eagles’ post depth. The Miami, Fla. product has played 15, 13 and 15 minutes in the last three contests, after appearing on the court for a total of 10 in the three games prior. Ferguson and sophomore guard Adam Pickett, who is seeing considerably more playing time in the second half of the season, are lengthening Pat Kelsey’s bench even further, a positive development in conference play.
Cooks’ versatility, in numbers
This is pretty well established: Winthrop junior Xavier Cooks is a versatile player. His career stats are increasingly indicative of just how versatile he is. With roughly 40 more points and 30 more steals, Cooks could become just the ninth player in Big South men’s basketball history to notch 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds, 100 blocks, 100 assists and 100 steals.
That elite group includes recently graduated High Point star John Brown, former VMI standout Stan Okoye and former Winthrop Eagle Tyrone Walker, who played for Gregg Marshall from 2000 to 2004.
Okeke rediscovering his top shot-blocking form
Watch out for Duby Okeke’s impact defending the rim Wednesday night against Presbyterian.
The 6-foot-8 redshirt junior from Jonesboro, Ga. - and Winthrop’s all-time leader in blocked shots - has rejected 12 shots in four career games against the Blue Hose. Okeke’s recent form in that category suggests he could be productive again Wednesday; he’s blocked 16 shots in the last five games after a slow start to the season. The shots that Okeke’s mere presence discourages or alters are much more difficult to quantify, but represent an equally significant part of his game.
Get to the line, Eagles
Frequent visits to the free throw line are an intentional piece of Winthrop’s offensive arsenal, and especially should be against Presbyterian. Winthrop has attempted nearly 100 more foul shots than the Blue Hose this season, a smart ploy given that Eagles standout Keon Johnson - who gets fouled the most - is shooting 88 percent from the stripe. According to KenPom.com, only Campbell’s Chris Clemons gets fouled more in the Big South than Johnson (7.2 times per 40 minutes), and some early trips to the foul line should get the league’s preseason player of the year going offensively against Presbyterian.
Oddly enough, Johnson has only averaged 9.3 points in six career games versus Presbyterian.
8-1 Winthrop has won eight of nine games this season in which it’s made more free throws than its opponent.
Big South Conference men’s basketball standings (as of Jan. 10)
Team
Conference record
Overall record
Jan. 11 opponent
Winthrop
3-1
11-4
Presbyterian
UNC Asheville
3-1
11-6
Longwood
Radford
3-1
8-8
at Charleston Southern
Liberty
3-1
8-9
at High Point
Longwood
3-1
6-9
UNC Asheville
Gardner-Webb
2-2
9-8
Campbell
Campbell
2-2
9-7
at Gardner-Webb
High Point
1-3
7-9
Liberty
Charleston Southern
0-4
4-11
Radford
Presbyterian
0-4
4-11
at Winthrop
