PHOTOS: Winthrop buries Presbyterian with second half 3-point barrage

Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald