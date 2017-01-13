Interactive: Winthrop-Campbell features two of the best scorers in the country

Winthrop guard Keon Johnson said after Thursday’s men’s basketball practice in Rock Hill that he hadn’t really been thinking much about Chris Clemons.
Johnson did offer this: “He’s a good player. He knows how to be aggressive when he needs to be, get shots up. He’s a good player.”
Clemons, the 5-foot-9 sophomore scoring dynamo, is fourth in the country in scoring (23.6 points per contest), but Johnson is a standout in his own right, entering Saturday as NCAA Division I’s 17th highest scorer (21.3). It remains to be seen if the two will guard each other, but their previous encounters have been offensively electric. Clemons averaged 28 points and Johnson 25 in their two meetings last season.
