Winthrop has stars, but depth may be more important in Big South

3:28 President Obama's way with words Pause

1:36 Founder of York's MLK parade talks about King's ideals

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY