Winthrop beats Campbell for ninth win in last 10 games

Campbell made Winthrop sweat late in Saturday’s Big South men’s basketball game, but the Eagles held on in Buies Creek, N.C. to win a seventh away game this season.
Keon Johnson scored 22 points to lead all scorers, his 10th game in the last 11 with at least 20. Winthrop did a solid defensive job on Campbell, especially Camels standout Chris Clemons, who was held to 16 points on 6 of 18 shooting. As a group, Campbell shot just 38 percent from the field.
The Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big South) grew a double-digit lead in the second half and held on, despite missing seven second half free throws that helped keep the Camels in the contest.
Campbell rallied late, cutting Winthrop’s lead to 66-61 with just about a minute left in the game. But Johnson nailed a 3 while getting fouled, and converted the free throw with 51 seconds left to ease the visitors’ nerves. Two defensive stops sandwiched Johnson’s key intervention and the Eagles held out to consolidate their grip on first place in the conference.
Turning point
A 6-2 spurt gave Winthrop its biggest lead of the game (64-52) around the 8-minute mark of the second half. Josh Ferguson made two free throws and Anders Broman and Adam Pickett contributed layups to grow Winthrop’s lead. The 12-point cushion proved crucial for the Eagles when their offense dried up down the stretch.
Critical
Winthrop’s depth and Campbell’s foul trouble were two key factors in the Eagles’ win. Pat Kelsey’s bench out-scored the Camels’ 29-10, a key stat given that Campbell’s top-two players, Clemons and Shane Whitfield, both struggled with foul trouble. Whitfield, the most capable defender of Cooks and a central cog in Campbell’s Princeton offense, had four fouls midway through the second half and missed key minutes.
Star contributors
Johnson out-performed his star counterpart, Clemons, producing 22 points, none bigger than the four he put on the scoreboard with less than a minute remaining. Check out Johnson’s progress in his quest to become Winthrop’s all-time leading scorer; 13 games remain in the regular season.
Winthrop dominated the paint Saturday, thanks to Cooks, Ferguson and Duby Okeke.
Cooks narrowly missed a sixth double-double this season, but was immense again for the Eagles, scoring 13 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking three shots, including Clemons twice. Okeke was solid with five points and five rebounds, and freshman post player Ferguson had one of his best games in a Winthrop uniform, scoring nine points and grabbing three boards in 12 minutes off the bench.
On deck
Winthrop’s biggest game of the season is next Thursday at home against UNC Asheville. The game tips off at 9 p.m. and will be televised by ESPNU. Winthrop and Asheville top the Big South standings and will meet for the first time since the Bulldogs knocked off the Eagles in last March’s Big South tournament title game.
Box score
WINTHROP 72, CAMPBELL 63
WINTHROP (13-4): Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Okeke 2-2 1-4 5, B.Broman 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 7-17 3-5 22, Cooks 4-10 5-8 13, Davenport 1-2 2-4 4, Prescott 1-2 1-2 3, Ferguson 3-4 2-2 9, Pickett 3-5 0-0 6, A.Broman 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 25-52 14-25 72.
CAMPBELL (10-8): Whitfield 3-9 6-8 12, Eudy 2-7 2-2 6, Clemons 6-18 0-0 16, Gensler 2-6 0-0 4, Hamer 4-7 5-6 15, Burnette 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Lado 1-1 0-0 2, Burk 3-7 0-0 8, Ray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 13-16 63.
Halftime—Winthrop 42-36. 3-Point Goals—Winthrop 8-21 (Johnson 5-9, Ferguson 1-1, A.Broman 1-3, B.Broman 1-3, Pickett 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Cooks 0-3), Campbell 8-19 (Clemons 4-9, Hamer 2-3, Burk 2-4, Gensler 0-1, Whitfield 0-1, Eudy 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Winthrop 36 (Cooks 9), Campbell 29 (Whitfield 7). Assists—Winthrop 9 (Pickett 3), Campbell 12 (Whitfield 3). Total Fouls—Winthrop 13, Campbell 16. A—2,283 (3,095).
