Keon Johnson wins second straight Big South player of the week award

Keon Johnson was named the Big South player of the week for a league-best third time on Monday.
The Winthrop senior scored 21 points in a win over Presbyterian before adding 22 in a victory at Campbell on Saturday to claim top honors for the second straight week in the Big South. Johnson also hit 10 of 18 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in the two games that leave the Eagles in a three-way tie for first place in the league alongside Liberty and UNC Asheville.
Johnson, the conference’s preseason player of the year, is averaging 21.3 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 performances. In six conference games, Johnson’s scoring jump to nearly 26 points per game and he’s shooting 53 percent from 3-point land and averaging 4.7 rebounds and three assists.
Charleston Southern’s Christian Keeling was named freshman of the week after scoring 33 points in the Bucs’ win over Radford and adding 17 in a loss to UNC Asheville.
Comments