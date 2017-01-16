Winthrop drops season opener at Wake Forest

The Winthrop women’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Wake Forest on Monday in the season opener at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.
Wake Forest claimed the doubles point by winning all three matches and then swept the six singles matches.
Winthrop’s best opportunity of capturing a match came at No. 1 doubles where sophomores Lauren Proctor and Megan Kauffman lost to the Demon Deacon duo of Kimmy Guerin and Anna Ulyashchenko, 7-6 (7-3), and No. 3 singles where Ulyashchenko defeated Winthrop senior Caitlin Cridland, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8). Proctor, the 2016 Big South Player and Freshman of the Year, dropped her match at No. 1 singles to Guerin, ranked 33rd nationally in singles, by the scores of 6-3, 6-1.
The Eagles will make their home debut this weekend when they host Furman on Friday at 2 p.m. and Troy on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Memorial Courts. Admission is free.
