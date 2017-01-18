Video: short answers with Winthrop's Joshua Davenport

Mark Prosser was coaching Tuesday night in Rock Hill as Winthrop faced Greensboro College, at the same time his high school alma mater, Wheeling Central Catholic (WVa.) was renaming its basketball court after his dad, Skip Prosser, the former Xavier and Wake Forest coach and a mentor to Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey.
Winthrop's Duby Okeke could be compared - physically - to one of the villainous "Monstars" in the classic basketball flick, Space Jam. Which of his teammates also compare with characters in the 20-year old movie?
There has been quite a bit of discussion across America this week about voter turnout. But Winthrop junior basketball player Xavier Cooks had no choice but to vote in Australia's elections this week. He explains.
Winthrop senior guard Keon Johnson lets his play do the talking for him. But the 5-foot-5 guard handled the spotlight well on Tuesday when he was named the Big South Conference's men's basketball preseason player of the year. He talked about the experience with The Herald's Bret McCormick.
Mike Markham has announced Winthrop athletic events for eight years but he'll get a career-best opportunity this summer when he works 18 women's basketball games during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Winthrop's Big South baseball tournament week got off to an inauspicious start when the team bus broke down Monday morning. Coach Tom Riginos talked about overcoming that and other situations in the lead-up to this week's tournament.
It's rare to see Division I college athletic directors teaching these days, but new Winthrop AD Ken Halpin plans to co-teach a class this fall with school president Dan Mahony. The class would revolve around current events in college athletics.