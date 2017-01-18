Winthrop-Asheville, by the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Winthrop and UNC Asheville men’s basketball ahead of the two Big South frontrunners’ nationally televised meeting on Jan. 19:
+111 UNC Asheville’s turnover margin is plus-111, which is third-best in the country. Only West Virginia and Fordham have better turnover margins than the Bulldogs, who are also in the top-10 nationally in steals per game (9.8).
43.3 Winthrop only allows assists on opponent’s field goals 43 percent of the time, according to KenPom.com, the 15th best rate in the country. Statistics can be interpreted in numerous ways, but that one seems to suggest a compactness to the Eagles’ defensive unit, which isn’t getting picked apart by dribble penetration especially.
8 Winthrop and Asheville both have four Ohio natives on their rosters. Pat Kelsey’s home state has been a happy recruiting ground for the Eagles - Keon Johnson and Josh Davenport - but Nick McDevitt’s Asheville program has also landed some key players from the state, including freshman home run MaCio Teague.
25 Winthrop is ranked 25th in the most recent CollegeInsiders.com mid-major basketball poll, the first time the Eagles are in the poll since 2007-08 when Randy Peele’s team was 13th. Gregg Marshall’s 2006-07 team finished No. 2 in the ranking. Asheville got votes in this recent poll, which is voted on by a number of mid-major college basketball coaches across the country, including Marshall.
40.5 Asheville has shot the ball very well from long range through 19 games, making 40.5 percent of its 3-point attempts. That’s 12th best in the country.
53.3 Road teams have won 16 of 30 Big South Conference games thus far, or 53.3 percent. Winthrop has won three away from Rock Hill, while Asheville has two road wins.
39-34 Winthrop holds a five-win lead in the two schools’ all-time series. The Eagles are 23-11 against the Bulldogs at Winthrop Coliseum and haven’t lost to them in Rock Hill under Pat Kelsey, a four-win streak.
13/18 Winthrop and Asheville combine for 13 of the last 18 NCAA tournament bids from the Big South Conference. The two schools are also No. 1 and 2 in league history in conference tournament wins (Winthrop 43, Asheville 33).
