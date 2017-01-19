News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Rentals
Classifieds
Shopping
Winthrop University
January 19, 2017 11:20 PM
Keon-meter: track Keon Johnson’s pursuit of Winthrop’s career scoring record
Keon Johnson, a senior guard from Ohio, can become Winthrop’s all-time leading men’s basketball scorer this season.
JEFF SOCHKO
SPECIAL TO THE HERALD
i
By Bret McCormick
bmccormick@heraldonline.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Keon-meter
Create your own infographics
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Winthrop University
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:02
Video: Winthrop depth will be critical heading into the teeth of Big South schedule
Pause
0:26
Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting
1:37
Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill
3:46
'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
2:00
Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington
2:22
Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper
1:53
Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
1:08
Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011
1:02
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor
2:09
Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
a day ago
VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night
1:36
a day ago
VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night
1:35
a day ago
Video: short answers with Winthrop's Joshua Davenport
1:02
7 days ago
Video: Winthrop depth will be critical heading into the teeth of Big South schedule
View more video
Winthrop University
VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night
Here’s what needs to happen for Winthrop to beat Asheville on ESPNU
Video: short answers with Winthrop's Joshua Davenport
Winthrop-Asheville, by the numbers
Winthrop drops season opener at Wake Forest
Sports Videos
Comments