Big-time college basketball environment Thursday night at Winthrop Coliseum wasn’t luck

As the Winthrop Coliseum rocked and rattled Thursday night, Ken Halpin sat in his office in the building’s bowels getting some work done.
He felt and heard when Duby Okeke out-jumped several UNC Asheville Bulldogs for an offensive rebound and exclamatory slam dunk that tipped a game between Big South contenders in Winthrop’s direction.
Halpin said Friday morning that he often intentionally avoids things he can’t control. Results on a basketball court fall in that category. So Halpin, the 34-year old who became Winthrop’s athletic director last summer, was catching up on work during the tense second half of the Eagles’ nationally-televised win over Asheville, a game that saw one of the best Winthrop Coliseum environments - and the biggest crowd - in coach Pat Kelsey’s four years in Rock Hill.
“There was life in that building last night,” Halpin said. “It’s something that’s addicting. So we’re really motivated to do that hard work to get it back again. And maybe something natural will sustain it. But until then, we’ve got work to do.”
This community really seemed to care last night and it’s something I’m so happy I got to be a part of.
Winthrop athletic director Ken Halpin
The grunt work that created Thursday’s atmosphere began a week earlier.
Halpin didn’t have enough time before the season to put together a comprehensive promotional and marketing plan for men’s basketball, so he decided to pinpoint several games where the athletic department would go all in.
The initial target would be Winthrop’s first high-profile, (hopefully) nationally televised game after college football season was over. Eagles coach Pat Kelsey rightly guessed that ESPNU and the Big South would want to show the Winthrop-Asheville game, a rematch of the league’s 2016 tournament final, to a nationwide audience.
Halpin and his administrative team put together at least 11 different efforts to try and get people to come to the game. Videos of Kelsey imploring the community to support the team flooded Winthrop’s Facebook page and athletic web site, and a Winthrop athletics staffer called the president of all 12 of the school’s Greek life organizations on Martin Luther King Day. The fraternity that brought the most members would win $250.
The athletic department also nudged corporate partners to bring employees, friends and families to the game. Almost 1,000 tickets went to that end, though Halpin doesn’t yet know how many were actually used.
The 11 ideas made one push that worked.
Over 3,200 fans, 1,200 of which were students, showed up on a school night for a 9 p.m. tip-off. Winthrop’s total enrollment is only 6,100 and Halpin was thrilled to get nearly a fifth of the student body to make the short trek down Eden Terrace to the Coliseum. That distance of barely a mile hasn’t always been so eagerly traveled by the school’s students.
“What I credit most last night is our student body showing up and supporting our team,” Halpin said. “That’s the biggest domino if we can continue to capture that. Most of this morning was, ‘alright, how do we not just show up next time and suddenly it’s back to normal?’ We want to redefine normal.”
Both coaches felt the atmosphere.
“It was a fun environment,” said Asheville’s Nick McDevitt. “That baseline, the wall of students, they were loud and ready to go. Congratulations to Winthrop and not just the team, but that’s a good showing on national television for the town, the university and the athletic department.”
Kelsey, who has always made promotion a part of his job as a basketball coach, whether at Wake Forest, Xavier or Winthrop, stayed after Wednesday’s practice for 30 minutes finalizing the team’s new intro video that debuted Thursday, before recording a video of himself rapping to Run D.M.C’s “It’s Tricky”.
“I’ve got no game,” he said Thursday night. “My wife was like, ‘what are you doing?’”
A number of factors make Winthrop unlike a traditional Southern sports-crazy state school, and attendance at sporting events has long been an issue. That’s why Halpin was meeting with his two top deputies, Matt Martin and Renae Myles, after the game and into the early hours of Friday morning. With the experience fresh on their minds, the trio broke down what worked and what didn’t.
There were obvious successes, but failures too. After Winthrop made a second half run that stoked the crowd and forced an Asheville timeout, what Halpin called a “hot timeout”, a fan was brought onto the floor to undertake a 1980s music quiz. The buzzing atmosphere promptly deflated, underscoring an equally important component of Halpin’s goals.
“Anybody that was new last night walked away with a memory and a feeling, like, ‘this is big-time college basketball,’” said Halpin. “And so now, to keep those people coming back, we’ve got to give them that big-time feel.”
Blasting the right music during hot timeouts contributes to “big-time feel.”
The outcome of the game? Yeah, I was ecstatic. In fact, I could even make the argument that it was better that it wasn’t a blowout because fans were on the edge of their seat, they were into it.
Winthrop athletic director Ken Halpin
So does winning. Kelsey admitted that he had a fleeting “what have I done” moment when he stepped into the Coliseum and heard the roar of the student section. Winning Thursday night felt doubly important given the effort that went into coaxing fans into the building.
Kelsey fretted, but Halpin ignored the one thing he couldn’t control Thursday night: the outcome.
Winthrop “hired Pat Kelsey to take care of basketball and he’s really good at it,” he said. “Watching the game you kind of get tugged and tied into the emotions of it. I find sometimes it’s hard to do the job professionally when you’re getting emotionally pulled on so much.”
That led Halpin back to his office for the crucial stretch of Thursday night’s game. As the Coliseum buzzed and howled in a way that reminded many of Winthrop basketball’s hey-day 10 years ago, the young AD was busily trying to make sure it wasn’t a one-off.
Biggest attendances during Pat Kelsey’s tenure at Winthrop
Date
Opponent
Attendance
Jan. 19, 2017
vs. UNC Asheville
3,215
Nov. 9, 2013
vs. Roanoke
3,039
Jan. 24, 2015
vs. Campbell
2,804
Nov. 10, 2012
vs. St. Andrews
2,626
Feb. 8, 2014
vs. Campbell
2,569
Dec. 20, 2016
vs. Ga. Southern
2,534
Nov. 12, 2016
vs. Ferrum
2,501
Feb. 23, 2013
vs. SE Louisiana
2,410
Nov. 14, 2015
vs. Hampton
2,340
Nov. 15, 2014
vs. Pfeiffer
2,328
