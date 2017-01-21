Winthrop Eagles win 6th straight, stay atop Big South

Winthrop won a clash for first place in the Big South on Saturday night, defeating the Flames 61-48 to keep their top spot.
The Eagles (15-4, 7-1 Big South) led 26-15 at the half and outrebounded Liberty 41-30 throughout.
Anders Broman hit six 3-pointers on eight attempts for the Eagles to score a season-high 19 points, and Keon Johnson contributed 16 points and six boards. Xavier Cooks pulled down 11 rebounds for Winthrop. The Aussie junior also had five assists and just one turnover despite a poor shooting night. Pat Kelsey’s team took sole possession of first place, ahead of Liberty and UNC Asheville (both 6-2).
Ryan Kemrite scored 15 points for the Flames (11-10, 6-2), and John Dawson grabbed 12 rebounds.
Winthrop is back in action next Thursday at Gardner-Webb.
