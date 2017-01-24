Winthrop lacrosse picked second in Big South preseason poll

Winthrop, the reigning Big South Conference lacrosse champion, had three players named to preseason all-conference while the Eagles were predicted to finish second in the upcoming season as announced by the conference office Tuesday.
Senior Paige Jenkins along with juniors Kristen Shriver and Alaina Girani were all selected preseason all-conference.
Jenkins, a defender from Glen Mills, Pa., is coming off a strong junior season where she was a first team selection. She finished third on the team in both ground balls and caused turnovers last season and was voted as a co-captain for the 2017 season.
Shriver, an attacker from Salisbury, Md., earned 2016 all-conference honorable mention after finishing second on the team in points with 62 on 31 goals and 31 assists. She was also voted as a co-captain for the upcoming year.
Girani, a goalie from Wirtz, Va., was the Big South’s top defensive player in 2016. She was a first team all-conference selection and the Big South Tournament MVP. Girani set multiple Winthrop and Big South records last season. While finishing first in the NCAA in save percentage, Girani set conference single-season records for save percentage and goals-against average.
The Eagles were picked by the league’s head coaches to finish second this season behind High Point. The Panthers earned six first-place votes and 62 total points while Winthrop garnered 55 total points and two first-place votes. Campbell was predicted to finish third with Liberty fourth. Rounding out the eight-team league is Longwood in fifth, Presbyterian and Radford were tied for sixth and Gardner-Webb was picked eighth.
Winthrop opens its 2017 season Feb. 15 at Elon. The Eagles open at home Feb. 19 against Siena.
