Crohan voted Big South Preseason Pitcher of Year; Eagles picked to finish fourth in 2017 race

Winthrop redshirt junior Matt Crohan is the 2017 Big South Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year and the Eagle baseball team is predicted to finish fourth in the annual poll of the league’s head coaches.
Crohan, a left-hander, was last year’s Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year and went 2-0 in three starts with a 2.37 earned run average and 21 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched before an injury sidelined him for the year. He allowed just 12 hits, one walk and a .194 opponents’ batting average before the setback.
In 2015, Crohan posted a 7-4 record with 87 strikeouts in 76.2 innings as a sophomore, and was selected to play for Team USA that summer. Two seasons ago, he went 5-2 in his seven conference starts with a 2.59 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 48.2 innings of work.
Crohan received five first-place votes and 16 total points in this year’s voting, ahead of Campbell’s Erik Dowse (nine points), Radford’s Zack Ridgely (eight points and two first-place votes) and Gardner-Webb’s Wil Sellers (eight points).
For the first time, High Point is the Big South Conference’s preseason baseball favorite with four first place votes and 92 points. Campbell received two first-place votes and was second in the preseason poll with 81 points – its highest position in the preseason ranking since rejoining the Big South in 2012. Liberty was picked third with 78 points (two first-place votes), while Winthrop finished fourth in the voting with 63 points.
Longwood was fifth with 61 points and one first-place vote, with Gardner-Webb in the sixth spot with 59 points and the remaining first-place nod. Radford landed in the seventh position (50 points), Presbyterian College garnered eighth-place (32 points), followed by Charleston Southern (ninth, 19 points) and UNC Asheville (10th, 15 points).
The 2017 Winthrop baseball season begins Feb. 17 in Rock Hill against the Maine Black Bears. The 4 p.m. opener is the first of a three-game non-conference series.
The first Big South Conference meetings are set for the weekend of March 17-19.
The 2017 Big South Baseball Championship tournament is slated for May 23-27 at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington.
