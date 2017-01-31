Q&A with Winthrop freshman Josh Ferguson

The little flickers of Josh Ferguson’s basketball potential are flashing more often for Winthrop.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman from Miami is getting more minutes - he’s played double-digit minutes in eight of the last nine games after hitting that threshold just three times in the first 11 - and he’s played efficiently, especially on offense, when given chances.
Winthrop (16-5, 8-2 Big South) heads to Radford (9-13, 4-6) for a 7 p.m. tip-off Wednesday night. Watch the game online on the Big South Network or listen to Dave Friedman and Mike Pacheco on 104.1 The Bridge. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
In certain spots Ferguson offers Winthrop more length than redshirt senior Tevin Prescott and more offensive potential than redshirt junior Duby Okeke.
Well-spoken, Ferguson said the game is starting to slow down for him, a feeling made evident when he gets in the right spot and catches a dish from a penetrating Winthrop guard and dunks. That’s happening more often in games lately.
He’s also shown a clear mind at the foul line where he’s made his last 15 shots in a row and is shooting 86 percent. The Herald’s Bret McCormick caught up Tuesday with a player that has a big future at Winthrop:
Any idea what has helped you get more playing time in recent weeks?
Bringing a lot of energy and the game’s starting to slow down for me so I’m understanding a lot more as a freshman playing different positions. I was getting confused playing different spots, so if they can’t trust me they can’t play me.
What was something you did on the court in high school that you instantly had to cut out in college basketball?
In high school, of course it’s a different level, so I would get caught watching one of my other teammates playing one-on-one or me playing one-or-one. Here, we play a lot more team ball, different actions, different players, so that was one thing. I had to stay more active during the game.
How many practices/pick-up games/scrimmages did it take for Duby Okeke to stuff one of your shots?
It came pretty soon, actually. Unfortunately it was maybe second time getting up and down and he caught me. I thought I was open, I slipped off a screen and went to lay it up and he beat it off the glass pretty hard back to the 3-point line. I have gotten him back, though (laughing).
You're really good at the foul line. What's your routine?
Usually I shoot a hundred free throws a day with coach (Marty) McGillan. In between classes I go to the West Center a lot so that’s helped me. In high school I was around the 70s but lately it’s been picking up a lot
How did you end up at Winthrop? You kind of slipped in under the radar...
When I decommitted from the Naval Academy and schools started contacting me this was my first visit. I came here, got to meet the players and had a real nice visit and I signed the very next day. When I went back home I called coach and I canceled my other visits. I just liked how they played four out (on offense) and me coming in that position and seeing Xavier (Cooks) and Duby excelling, it was a really good fit for me.
What's been your favorite college class so far?
My favorite college course has been HMXP (Human Experience), which is not normal because it’s a writing course and I don’t really like writing. But my professor likes basketball and he’s really into fashion so we kind of share the same interests. Our class is supposed to just read but we actually end up getting off topic a lot and talking about basketball and fashion.
Who are you living with? What does the world need to know about them as a roommate?
I’m living with Patrick Fisher, and one thing the world needs to know is he’s coming back. He has a medical redshirt (Fisher is dealing with mononucleosis) so he is coming back and he will back next year. He’s from Cali(fornia) and he’s real cool. He will be back, ready to go (laughing).
Do you have any talents away from basketball that most people don't know about?
Not really, but an interest I have is fashion. That’s one thing people don’t really know about me is I like to read about that.
What's a guilty pleasure you have?
Krispy Kreme donuts. I go, like, a box a week. And it’s not too far from me, so that’s one thing.
What's the tattoo on your right bicep about?
It’s actually my favorite Bible scripture, Joshua 1:9. It’s just saying be strong for the Lord and God will be with you. That kind of ties into our team that any battles we go through on the floor, we’re here for a reason, we’re going through this for a reason. I relate to that a lot.
