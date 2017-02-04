Radford rains threes in win over Winthrop women Saturday

Radford connected on eight 3-pointers and placed four players in double figures to down the Winthrop women 74-49 on Saturday at the Dedmon Center.
The win keeps the Highlanders in a tie with Campbell for first place in the Big South Conference has they improve to 8-2 and 16-5 overall. The loss drops Winthrop to 1-9 in league play and 2-20 overall.
Erica Williams led Winthrop with 12 points while Uchey Ufochukwu had eight points and tied her season high with 10 rebounds. Teylahna Green finished with nine points. Jayda Worthy led RU with a game-high 15. Claudia Quevedo scored 14 and connected on half of Radford's eight threes. Destinee Walker finished with 12 and Khiana Johnson added 11 for the balanced Highlanders' scoring attack.
Winthrop let the game get away from it by not scoring over the final 5 minutes, 29 seconds of the second quarter after they had trimmed a 16-point deficit to nine after a Williams' layup to make it a 31-22 Radford lead. The Highlanders closed the half with six unanswered points to lead 37-22 at halftime. Winthrop missed eight shots and turned the ball over three times to close out the quarter.
The Eagles fell behind by as many as 23 in the first three minutes of the third quarter after Sydney Nunley scored inside to put her team up 47-24. Winthrop responded with an 8-0 run to get back to within 15 points at 47-32 following a layup by Ufochukwu.
Winthrop was able to cut the deficit to 14 twice during the fourth quarter. A deep jumper by Naima Jackson made it a 53-39 lead with eight minutes left and a jumper by Williams left the Eagles down 55-41 with just over seven minutes remaining.
Winthrop returns home to face High Point next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
