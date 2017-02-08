First place, Winthrop career scoring record on the line Thursday at Asheville

Winthrop athletic department members were plotting ways to honor Keon Johnson’s impending milestone on Monday.
The senior guard from Ohio is 17 points away from setting a school record for men’s basketball career scoring and it’s reasonable that he could establish the new mark Thursday at UNC Asheville.
If Johnson’s last two outings against the Bulldogs are repeated, he won’t break any records at Kimmel Arena. He’s a combined 2 for 27 from the floor and 1 for 16 from 3-point range against Nick McDevitt’s team, with 10 points total.
Winthrop faces UNC Asheville on the road Thursday night at 7 p.m. Watch the game on ESPNU or listen on 104.1 The Bridge with Dave Friedman and Karl Lyles on the radio call.
But even with an obvious source of motivation it will be impossible to tell what Johnson is thinking before Winthrop (18-5, 10-2) takes on the Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2) in a nationally televised Big South game with regular season title implications.
Kelsey said that many teams embody the personality of their leaders and in Winthrop’s case that has manifested in a collective calm when playing on the road, derived from Johnson especially. Kelsey has gone to great creative lengths the last four years to explain to reporters how middle of the road his star player is emotionally.
“I gave up trying to turn Keon Johnson into Pat Kelsey a long time ago,” he said. “It’s just not in his DNA. Keon could be in the locker room before a nationally televised game and just let out a big bear yawn...”
Kelsey mimicked a grizzly emerging from its cave after a months-long hibernation, his jaw stretching open.
“Back in the day I would have lost my mind,” he continued. “But that’s Keon. That’s just how that kid is. When those lights are the brightest that’s when he’s Special Keon.”
The Eagles’ 10 true road wins is best in the country, more than UNC, Duke, Kentucky, or even No. 1 Gonzaga, which is 24-0 but only 7-0 in true road matchups. The 10 road wins is already second in school history only behind Gregg Marshall’s 2006-07 team from 10 years ago, which won 12. That mark is certainly under threat by this year’s 15-man team, 11 of which are juniors or seniors. Johnson’s personality is always placid, but the other Eagles’ comfort on the road stems from experience.
“I just think that’s the personality of our team, very even-keeled,” Kelsey said. “Which I think is better than - what’s the big roller-coaster at Carowinds? - The Fury, highs with the highs, lows with the lows.”
Johnson hasn’t been held below 15 points in a road game this season and Winthrop will need him at his best against its new biggest rival in the conference. Kelsey didn’t say decisively what problems he thought Asheville posed for Johnson, though he did credit the Bulldogs for the jobs they’ve done on the Eagles’ standout the last two times.
“They take pride in their defense and I think you have to give them some credit,” Kelsey said, rightly pointing out that in the Big South championship game last March Johnson missed a number of open looks he normally hits.
Sure, the Bulldogs are long-limbed and rangy but Johnson’s problems might also derive from where on the court they defend. The 5-foot-7 scorer likes to get the ball 5 to 10 feet beyond the 3-point line so that he has room to attack his defender and either pull up to shoot or blow past and attack the rim. Asheville’s 1-3-1 defense sets up four players above the foul line, limiting Johnson’s preferred operating territory.
6 Keon Johnson averages six free throw attempts per game the last two seasons but only has 11 combined in the last three games against UNC Asheville.
The Bulldogs have also done a solid job of keeping Johnson off the foul line. He’s an 85 percent career free throw shooter and often uses visits to the charity stripe to warm up his long distance shooting touch. But in the last three games against Asheville, Johnson has only shot 11 freebies.
Kelsey’s not worried though, in fact he seemed excited after Tuesday’s practice, enough so that the Winthrop athletic department should be ready to address a career scoring record that’s already been broken during the Eagles’ home game Saturday against Gardner-Webb.
“The way Keon’s wired it’s not getting him rattled. He’s gonna go out and play his game, let the game come to him and not press,” said Kelsey. “I don’t lose one wink of sleep on whether that kid’s gonna be ready to play at a high level.”
