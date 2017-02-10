Winthrop and Gardner-Webb square off following double-overtime tilts

Winthrop and Gardner-Webb, both coming off double-overtime losses Thursday night, square off Saturday at noon in the Winthrop Coliseum.
The Eagles fell one game back of first place with a loss at Asheville and are now 18-6 on the year and 10-3 in the Big South.
Saturday’s Winthrop-Gardner-Webb game airs on the American Sports Network or fans can tune into Dave Friedman and Mike Pacheco calling the action on 104.1 The Bridge.
Winthrop won the first meeting with the Runnin’ Bulldogs in Boiling Springs just a few weeks ago, 72-70, and leads the all-time series 16-9. Winthrop has won the last four meetings with two of those games coming down to the final possession.
Senior Keon Johnson put on a display in the loss at Asheville as he posted a career-high 40 points on 14-for-29 shooting. He became just the fifth player in program history to score 40 or more points. He's 26 points away from becoming the 13th player in Big South history to score 1,900 points. Johnson is second in the Big South in scoring at 22.3 per game, behind Campbell’s Chris Clemons. The school record for scoring average in a single-season is 22.4, held by Charles Brunson, and the Division I record is 21.1, held by Fred McKinnon.
