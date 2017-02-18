Winthrop sizzles in home blowout of Liberty

That alarming high-pitched shrill you heard at the Winthrop basketball game was the Liberty men’s basketball super fan seated behind the visiting bench with a red-painted face.
His endless screeching canceled out the low hum of the Eagles’ offense, which was brutally efficient Saturday in a 84-67 win over the Flames. It was a game that Winthrop (21-6, 13-3 Big South) had to win if it was to keep alive any hope of hosting the Big South Conference tournament, and the Eagles’ best offensive performance of the season ensured they’ve still got a chance with two regular season games remaining.
“I thought our guys did a tremendous job of being connected (offensively),” said Winthrop assistant coach Mark Prosser, who was filling in postgame for head coach Pat Kelsey. “They paid tremendous attention to the scouting report and it’s a testament to those guys going out on the floor carrying out that game plan. I thought they did it at a really high level on the offensive and defensive end of the floor.”
We were easy to play against.
Liberty guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz was succinct in his appraisal of Saturday’s game against Winthrop.
Liberty hadn’t lost in seven games, dating back to its 13-point defeat against Winthrop on Jan. 21. The Flames (18-11, 13-3) were also unbeaten in seven previous Big South road games, but they had no answer for the Eagles’ offensive onslaught Saturday. Winthrop shot 50 percent from the field - the Eagles were well over 60 for big chunks of the game - hit 10 3-pointers and made as many free throws as Liberty attempted (18). The Eagles’ 1.24 points per possession tied their win over Manhattan for the most efficient offensive outing this season.
“We were all just locked in, even shoot-around we were really locked in,” said redshirt junior Anders Broman. “That shows the maturity of this team. We were ready and prepared and it carried out to the court.”
The Flames only made two field goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. A 12-0 Winthrop run - including a pair of 3-pointers from Roderick Perkins - gave the hosts a comfortable early cushion before Brock Gardner scored at the rim to stop a 5-minute Liberty scoring drought and cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-4.
Kelsey’s team led by as many as 17 in the first half when Duby Okeke shoveled the ball to a cutting Broman for a layup and a 38-21 advantage with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play. The Flames created a much more palatable halftime deficit by out-scoring the Eagles 11-5 from that point, John Dawson finishing at close range to cap an 8-0 Liberty run.
The Flames knifed Winthrop’s lead to 10 two minutes into the second half but that was as close as they got. The Eagles gradually pulled away in the second half with a couple of scoring spurts to seal a vital win.
Turning point
Outside of the first 10 minutes of the game, it was a fairly even contest. But Liberty had a Sisyphean hill to climb after making just two shots in the game’s first quarter.
“I think our guys really set the tone defensively in those first couple of possessions,” Prosser said. “They were difficult to score against and their attention to detail in the last couple of days of practice was very, very good and I thought you could see that in the first few minutes of the game. As coaches, it was fun to watch.”
Critical
Winthrop’s defense was effective in all phases, with eight blocked shots and seven steals the statistical gold stars. Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said Winthrop’s pick-and-roll defense was really physical and threw Liberty - a pick-and-roll offensive team - off its game. He thought it was too physical at times and picked up a technical with about 10 minutes left after Flames guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz didn’t get a call in the paint.
“Whatever the forces of nature are that are in Winthrop Coliseum, whether they be in animals or zebras, or whatever it is, I just think we started slow for a reason,” said McKay in a veiled swipe at the officiating. “I felt like we got what we wanted but not everyone felt that way.”
Star contributors
Anders Broman hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points in the two teams’ first meeting and he was instrumental again Saturday, scoring 17 in 28 minutes of action. Keon Johnson led all scorers with 24, and a number of other Winthrop players made useful contributions, including Bjorn Broman and Perkins both hitting multiple 3-pointers.
“That’s when we’re at our best, when everybody’s scoring the ball,” said junior Xavier Cooks.
Cooks didn’t have as big a statistical blowout as he did against Longwood last Wednesday, but he was draped all over Liberty sharpshooter Ryan Kemrite in the first half, the Flames standout only scoring his first points 18 minutes into the contest. Winthrop’s Australian star finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, his eighth of the season and third in a row.
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz hit three straight 3-pointers in one first half stretch, keeping the Flames’ noses above water. He finished with 15 to lead Liberty and Kemrite added 14, the majority coming with the game already in the bag.
On deck
Winthrop faces Charleston Southern next Thursday in the Eagles’ final home game of the regular season, while Liberty hosts Longwood the same night. Winthrop owns a season sweep of Liberty and needs to win both of its final two games and hope league-leading Asheville loses to either Gardner-Webb or Liberty this week, or both.
Box score
WINTHROP 84, LIBERTY 67
LIBERTY (18-11): Gardner 3-6 1-3 8, Dawson 2-7 0-0 4, Pacheco-Ortiz 4-12 3-4 15, Cabbil 2-3 6-6 10, Kemrite 5-12 1-1 14, Baxter-Bell 1-3 3-4 5, J.Talbert 0-0 0-0 0, E.Talbert 1-1 0-0 3, Barmore 0-1 0-0 0, Chen 1-2 0-0 3, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Farguhar 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 21-52 14-18 67.
WINTHROP (21-6): Perkins 2-3 0-0 6, Okeke 2-2 2-5 6, Johnson 8-17 5-7 24, B.Broman 2-6 2-2 8, Cooks 6-13 2-2 14, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Prescott 1-2 3-4 5, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Davenport 1-3 1-1 3, Pickett 0-0 0-0 0, A.Broman 6-8 2-2 17, Sadlon 0-1 1-2 1, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-25 84.
Halftime—Winthrop 43-32. 3-Point Goals—Liberty 11-24 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4-7, Kemrite 3-7, E.Talbert 1-1, Chen 1-2, Gardner 1-2, Reid 1-3, Dawson 0-2), Winthrop 10-25 (A.Broman 3-5, Johnson 3-9, Perkins 2-3, B.Broman 2-5, Cooks 0-3). Fouled Out—Gardner. Rebounds—Liberty 27 (Pacheco-Ortiz 6), Winthrop 30 (Cooks 13). Assists—Liberty 9 (Reid 4), Winthrop 13 (Johnson, Cooks 4). Total Fouls—Liberty 20, Winthrop 18. A—2,258 (6,100).
