Winthrop roundup: Lacrosse secures first win of season in late comeback

Junior Nicole Beatson scored six goals Sunday as the Winthrop lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season in come-from-behind fashion, downing the Siena Saints 11-10 at Eagle Field.
Junior Katherine Judge scored three goals and also led the team in draw controls with seven, ground balls with three and caused turnovers with four. Kristen Shriver added the other two goals for Winthrop and also picked up three ground balls.
Siena (0-1) got off to a strong start offensively, going up 4-0 less than 12 minutes into the game. Judge scored Winthrop’s first with 17:37 remaining before the Saints regained a four-goal lead with 13:47 on the clock.
Winthrop (1-1) finished the half the way Siena started it, scoring four times in the final 11:36 to go into the half tied 5-5. Beatson got the first tally with 11:36 on the clock before Shriver put one in the net with 6:03 remaining. Beatson grabbed the final two heading into the break.
Beatson continued her hot streak at the start of the second half, scoring only 33 seconds into the period. Siena had a strong response, scoring the next four goals to take a 9-6 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining.
The Eagle slowly chipped away at the Saints’ lead. Judge pulled Winthrop within two and Beatson got the team within one with 7:40 remaining. Siena was able to go back up two at 10-8 with 5:26 on the clock. Less than two minutes later, Judge got Winthrop back within one and then Beatson tied the game at 10-10 with 1:54 left.
Siena won the ensuing draw but a quick caused turnover by Judge gave the Eagles the ball back. Only 30 seconds later, Shriver was able to work her way through the Siena defense for the eventual game-winner. Winthrop was able to grab the next draw and run out the clock.
Freshman goalie Chloe Wormsley picked up her first collegiate win while making nine saves. The Eagles will continue a four-game homestand 4 p.m. Friday against William & Mary.
Winthrop softball extends win streak to five games
Winthrop’s softball team extended its winning streak to five games after a 5-1 win over Lipscomb and a 2-1 win over College of Charleston, Sunday afternoon on the final day of the Cougar Classic at Patriots Point.
The Eagles went 5-0 during the Cougar Classic as they improve to 6-4 on the year while Lipscomb falls to 6-4 overall and College of Charleston is now 6-2. Winthrop is back in action next weekend when it hosts the Winthrop/adidas Tournament and will open with East Tennessee State (1 p.m.) and Bucknell (3 p.m.) on Friday, Feb. 24.
Winthrop led the College of Charleston 2-0 and hung on for the one-run victory behind a strong complete game pitching performance from Kiley Majette. The sophomore lefty allowed just one run on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts to improve to 3-3 on the year.
With two outs in the first, Maddie Antone doubled to left center, moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on a Morgan Lowers single up the middle. The Eagles took the 2-0 lead in the third as Paige Haley led off with a single to center and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Shayna Covington walked, Antone singled to center to load the bases. Freshman Ashley Westbrooks drove the first pitch she saw to center field, scoring Haley from third with the sacrifice fly. Westbrooks finished the game 0-for-1 with a walk and the sac fly as her hitting streak stopped, but her reached-base streak is now 10 in a row.
Sam Martin took the loss for the Cougars after allowing two runs on five hits in 2.1 innings of work. Lexee Emmanuel led the Cougars with two hits and scored the lone run.
In the win over Lipscomb, the Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Haley led off the game with a double down the right field line and then scored two batters later when Antone singled to right. In the second inning, the Eagles plated three runs with two outs as Antone came through again. With the bases loaded Antone tripled to center field for a 4-0 lead. It gave Antone 14 RBI in the first nine games of the season.
Winthrop finishes the weekend having won all five games at the Cougar Classic as the Eagles outscored their opponents 19-8 and batted .261 as a team while holding opponents to a .195 average. All three pitchers on the weekend that threw (Majette, Romine and Madyson Watson) finished with ERA’s under 2.00. Antone and Haley both finished with seven hits on the weekend while Westbrooks had six.
